Earthquake rocks parts of Winston-Salem on Sunday morning
Earthquake rocks parts of Winston-Salem on Sunday morning

The USGS says a 2.4 magnitude earthquake shook Winston-Salem shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday.

The earthquake was centered about 3 miles southwest of Winston-Salem, near Parkland Memorial Gardens and between Peters Creek Parkway and Old Salisbury Road, reported USGS.

Fox8/WGHP reports that police and fire dispatchers got phone calls about the quake from people near Peters Creek near Brewer Road and Old Salisbury Road but that no reports of damage came in.

A  2.5 magnitude quake also was reported near Abingdon, Virginia shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday.

Earthquakes with less than 2.5 magnitude are often not felt, but can be recorded by seismograph. Any damage is usually minor.

