Earthquake rules push city and county 911 centers together. Will they ever merge?

Whether the city and county 911 systems will ever formally merge is something no one can say, but sometime over the next year or two, the two systems will at least be working side by side.

Winston-Salem and Forsyth County are working on a plan for the city to relocate its 911 dispatchers to the Forsyth County Public Safety Center, a move that may owe more to the cost of meeting earthquake regulations than any desire for intergovernmental cooperation.

Still, officials see the benefits of having both services in one place.

“Consolidation would be a good thing for the citizens because of efficiency,” County Manager Dudley Watts said.

The co-location of 911 centers, as it is being called, is partly a byproduct of the county’s need to expand the county’s Emergency Management and sheriff’s office spaces on the second floor of the county Public Safety Center.

Moving offices of the Forsyth County Sheriff to the previously unfinished third floor opens up more room on the second floor than the county needs there.

Conveniently, the city can reposition its 911 operations next to the county 911 center there, and beat a five-year grace period the city is under for getting its 911 center into an earthquake-proof location.

As unlikely as an dispatcher-busting earthquake might seem here, the regulations are actually designed to make a 911 center capable of withstanding all sorts of disasters: high winds, heavy loads of snow, lightning protection and amenities to support the staff through all those things.

Although the city is spending more than $10 million to renovate its own Burke Public Safety Center, that renovation has not included making the building earthquake-proof.

Patrice Toney, the city’s assistant city manager, said that a 2011 study determined that it could take $20 million to bring the whole building up to code for housing a 911 center.

When the Burke center was built in 1983, Toney said, the earthquake-strengthening requirements were not in the building code. Plus, that kind of alteration would have required moving everyone out of the building, leaving open the question of where police officers and workers would go.

As it is, the city has been able to do renovations piecemeal, so that the building has stayed in use while this section or that has been under renovation.

Up before the Winston-Salem City Council this month is an interlocal agreement whereby the city would pay the county about $30,000 per year to lease the space in the county’s Public Safety Center for city 911 operations.

Although the city document explaining the agreement says the city didn’t discover the earthquake-proofing requirement until the renovation was under way, Toney said that was incorrect: The city at least knew in 2011, while the architect for the project was not hired until late 2014, and the contract for construction not awarded until 2018.

“The sheriff’s building is already compliant” with the earthquake regulations, City Manager Lee Garrity said. “There is a lot of utility in co-locating. Hopefully we will be consolidating down the line.”

If merger is even proposed, it would not be the first time that it came up: Merger was proposed in the 2001-02 period, but the idea died from a mix of cost concerns and turf struggles.

Actually, some consolidation is already lined up: the city and county are set to merge their fire dispatching services.

It’s a natural fit because firefighters are dispatched so often as first responders.

Currently, 911 calls for fire and police service in the city are received and processed by dispatchers for the Winston-Salem Police Department. If the call is one for medical service, it is transferred to the Forsyth County Emergency Services for processing, then transferred back to the city for dispatching.

As a result, city officials said, firefighters are delayed from getting out as quickly as they might. And when multiple agencies are called out automatic and mutual aid services are also delayed.

Under the proposed agreement, the county will assume city fire dispatching functions. In exchange, the city is paying the county about $101,000 in 2022, and a declining amount thereafter until no payments will be made after 2026.

“Consolidating fire and EMS makes a ton of sense,” Watts said.

