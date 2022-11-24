East Forsyth Middle students perform service for their school, community

Students at East Forsyth Middle School participated in an hour of service on Tuesday, the last day before Thanksgiving break. The initiative was spearheaded by the school’s SAVE Promise club. SAVE, which stands for Students Against Violence Everywhere, is a nationwide initiative created in response to the Sandy Hook Elementary tragedy.

Heather Gerbus, East Forsyth’s instructional technology facilitator and SAVE Promise club co-advisor, said SAVE Promise clubs strives to create an inclusive environment and help students find their fit and sense of belonging.

Each month the group receives a set of themes from the national SAVE Promise organization and the club wanted to make a community service project their top priority, Gerbus said. They wanted to do a service project that included everyone in the school; to give them a sense of pride and do something bigger than themselves.

Gerbus said students volunteered for or were assigned to specific projects, both inside and outside the school. Projects included cleaning parts of the school, making Christmas ornaments for nursing home residents, reading books and making game boards for elementary schools, collecting canned goods and toiletries for local shelters and writing thank-you notes to first responders, deployed military, teachers and other community servants. Principal Donald Wyatt took a group to clean Fourth of July Park.

“This is incredibly important,” said Janet Materdo, a dual language immersion teacher whose students were reading and recording children’s books in both English and Spanish. “This helps our students bridge the gap and form a connection between elementary and middle school students.”