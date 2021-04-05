East Winston apartments, townhomes, retail space part of plan OK’d by city

A unanimous rezoning vote on the Winston-Salem City Council Monday night cleared the way for a major redevelopment project in East Winston that is expected to bring 325 new housing units east of U.S. 52 near the downtown Innovation Quarter.

Apartments, townhouses and retail and office development are now approved for a seven-acre site just east of United Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church and stretching from Third to Fifth Street.

Mayor Allen Joines is calling the project one that can achieve a long-stated goal of city leaders to extend the benefits of the Innovation Quarter to a nearby majority-Black neighborhood that’s also in need of more decent yet affordable housing.

“We believe this mix of quality, affordable housing, health-related services and workforce training will have a beneficial and sustainable economic impact on the entire region,” Joines said in a letter he wrote to support the project.

Liberty Atlantic Development Partners, the company that is spearheading the development, said on its web site that the new complex would be called Metropolitan Village, and that one of the development goals would be to “attract critical health services to the community with the goal of producing healthy outcomes and inspiring healthy behaviors.”