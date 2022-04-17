Easter Sunrise Service returns to Old Salem

The first light wasn’t due to arrive for more than an hour, yet the Moravian faithful and the plain curious started claiming prime front row spots for the 250th Easter Sunrise Service by 5 a.m.

A trickle didn’t take long to turn into a steady stream and filled most of the intersection of Academy and Church streets by 5:30 a.m., a nearly full moon lighting their way.

The excitement of celebrating a milestone anniversary combined with the relief of being able to worship together after a two-year pause forced COVID-19 — plus near perfect weather — added up to a crowd of several thousand.

“It’s absolutely wonderful to see this many people smiling this early in the morning,” said Mike Garner, an usher stationed near a section of the brass band.

Moravians, with a well-earned reputation for respecting tradition and meticulous record-keeping, began celebrating the Sunrise Service in 1732 in Saxony in eastern Germany.

Ten years later, a small group of young men took the service in Saxony to God’s Acre — the common name for Moravian cemeteries — to sing hymns and to ponder the resurrection.

Not long after Moravian settlers established Salem, the tradition took root here with the first Sunrise Service in 1772.

With little variation, the service grew in stature over the centuries to become a cornerstone feature of the community as different Moravian congregations banded together to create a tradition that is unique to Winston-Salem.

“Most Moravians do something similar but usually in individual congregations,” said the Rev. John Jackman of Trinity Moravian Church, who led Sunday’s service. “Now it is the largest in the world, a service beyond other congregations elsewhere.”

For comparison’s sake, Jackman noted his attendance at a Sunrise Service at Central Moravian Church in Bethlehem, Pa., while he was in the seminary several years ago.

“Nothing against it, but it was small,” Jackman said. “This service has taken on great meaning for our community.”

The joy of celebration ramped up that much more this year with the re-emergence of something approaching normalcy as the threat of COVID has receded.

“It really is hard to describe,” Jackman said Thursday in between Holy Week services. “This whole week has been amazing to feel like ‘We’re back.’ It’s quite a wonderful feeling.”

Some precautions remained — band performances in different spots around town were curtailed to prevent having to tightly pack musicians in buses, for example — but overall, the broad smiles and easy conversations between grateful worshippers proved Jackman’s point.

“It feels really good to be here,” said John Houston, a regular attendee since the early 1980s taught by experience to arrive early enough to claim a seat on a concrete staircase across from Home Moravian Church, where the liturgy and processional begins.

“When we couldn’t be here (due to COVID), we watched on TV,” added Sonja Houston, John’s wife. “It wasn’t the same.”

As it has every year since 1772, the Sunrise Service got underway when the first notes of Easter hymns were sounded about an hour before the official sunrise at 6:45 a.m.

Jackman led the faithful through the traditional liturgy before leading the processional toward God’s Acre to await the coming dawn.

“I have family history here,” said Melody Lee. “It really feels great to be back. I hope it can continue this way.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.