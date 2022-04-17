Easter Sunrise Service returns to Old Salem

The first light wasn’t due to arrive for more than an hour, yet the Moravian faithful and the plain curious started claiming prime front row spots for the 250th Easter Sunrise Service by 5 a.m.
A trickle didn’t take long to turn into a steady stream and filled most of the intersection of Academy and Church streets by 5:30 a.m., a nearly full moon lighting their way.
The excitement of celebrating a milestone anniversary combined with the relief of being able to worship together after a two-year pause forced COVID-19 — plus near perfect weather — added up to a crowd of several thousand.
“It’s absolutely wonderful to see this many people smiling this early in the morning,” said Mike Garner, an usher stationed near a section of the brass band.
Moravians, with a well-earned reputation for respecting tradition and meticulous record-keeping, began celebrating the Sunrise Service in 1732 in Saxony in eastern Germany.
Ten years later, a small group of young men took the service in Saxony to God’s Acre — the common name for Moravian cemeteries — to sing hymns and to ponder the resurrection.
Not long after Moravian settlers established Salem, the tradition took root here with the first Sunrise Service in 1772.
With little variation, the service grew in stature over the centuries to become a cornerstone feature of the community as different Moravian congregations banded together to create a tradition that is unique to Winston-Salem.
“Most Moravians do something similar but usually in individual congregations,” said the Rev. John Jackman of Trinity Moravian Church, who led Sunday’s service. “Now it is the largest in the world, a service beyond other congregations elsewhere.”
For comparison’s sake, Jackman noted his attendance at a Sunrise Service at Central Moravian Church in Bethlehem, Pa., while he was in the seminary several years ago.
“Nothing against it, but it was small,” Jackman said. “This service has taken on great meaning for our community.”
The joy of celebration ramped up that much more this year with the re-emergence of something approaching normalcy as the threat of COVID has receded.
“It really is hard to describe,” Jackman said Thursday in between Holy Week services. “This whole week has been amazing to feel like ‘We’re back.’ It’s quite a wonderful feeling.”
Some precautions remained — band performances in different spots around town were curtailed to prevent having to tightly pack musicians in buses, for example — but overall, the broad smiles and easy conversations between grateful worshippers proved Jackman’s point.
“It feels really good to be here,” said John Houston, a regular attendee since the early 1980s taught by experience to arrive early enough to claim a seat on a concrete staircase across from Home Moravian Church, where the liturgy and processional begins.
“When we couldn’t be here (due to COVID), we watched on TV,” added Sonja Houston, John’s wife. “It wasn’t the same.”
As it has every year since 1772, the Sunrise Service got underway when the first notes of Easter hymns were sounded about an hour before the official sunrise at 6:45 a.m.
Jackman led the faithful through the traditional liturgy before leading the processional toward God’s Acre to await the coming dawn.
“I have family history here,” said Melody Lee. “It really feels great to be back. I hope it can continue this way.”
PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Moravians share Easter message during 250th sunrise service of the Salem Congregation
Rick McFarland and his son, Isaiah, 15, listen with thousands of other worshippers to the conclusion of the 250th Easter Sunrise Service at Salem Congregation God's Acre graveyard, Sunday April 17, 2022. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
A Moravian band plays hymns in Salem Congregation's God's Acre graveyard during the 250th Easter Sunrise Service of the Moravian Church, Sunday April 17, 2022. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
A Moravian band plays hymns on Salem Square during the 250th Easter Sunrise Service, Sunday April 17, 2022. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Worshippers process past Home Moravian Church from Salem Square to Salem Congregation's God's Acre graveyard during the 250th Easter Sunrise Service, Sunday April 17, 2022. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Thousands of worshippers stand in Salem Congregation's God's Acre graveyard during the 250th Easter Sunrise Service, Sunday April 17, 2022. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
A Moravian band plays hymns on Salem Square during the 250th Easter Sunrise Service, Sunday April 17, 2022. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Thousands of worshippers stand in Salem Congregation's God's Acre graveyard during the 250th Easter Sunrise Service, Sunday April 17, 2022. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
A child's grave in Salem Congregation's God's Acre graveyard is decorated with an Easter basket and hydrangea during the 250th Easter Sunrise Service, Sunday April 17, 2022. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
The Rev. Craig Atwood hugs Home Moravian Church member Kay Phillips after the 250th Easter Sunrise Service of the Moravian Church's Salem Congregation, Sunday April 17, 2022. Rev. Atwood used to be at Home Moravian before moving to Bethlehem, Pa. to teach at Moravian Theological Seminary in 2010. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Worshippers read from the resposive reading on Salem Square during the 250th Easter Sunrise Service of the Moravian Church's Salem Congregation, Sunday April 17, 2022. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
The Rev. John Jackman of Trinity Moravian Church delivers the Easter message during the Sunrise Service at Old Salem.
Worshippers listen to the Easter message on Salem Square during the 250th Easter Sunrise Service of the Moravian Church's Salem Congregation, Sunday April 17, 2022. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Thousands of worshippers are gathered in God's Acre for the 250th Easter Sunrise Service of the Moravian Church's Salem Congregation, Sunday April 17, 2022. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Thousands of worshippers gather at Salem Square for the 250th Easter Sunrise Service of the Moravian Church's Salem Congregation, Sunday April 17, 2022. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
A Moravian band plays hymns on Salem Square during the 250th Easter Sunrise Service of the Moravian Church's Salem Congregation, Sunday April 17, 2022. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Thousands of worshippers process in to God's Acre for the 250th Easter Sunrise Service of the Moravian Church's Salem Congregation, Sunday April 17, 2022. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Thousands of worshippers are gathered in God's Acre for the 250th Easter Sunrise Service of the Moravian Church's Salem Congregation, Sunday April 17, 2022. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Thousands of worshippers are gathered in God's Acre for the 250th Easter Sunrise Service of the Moravian Church's Salem Congregation, Sunday April 17, 2022. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
The full Moravian band plays hymns in Salem Congregation's God's Acre graveyard during the 250th Easter Sunrise Service of the Moravian Church, Sunday April 17, 2022. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
A Moravian band plays hymns on Salem Square during the 250th Easter Sunrise Service of the Moravian Church's Salem Congregation, Sunday, April 17, 2022.
Harry Day, his daughter, Katherine Day, and her children, Alexis Granados, 18, Nathan Warner Jr., 14, and Harry Warner, 18 months, relax in Salem Congregation's God's Acre graveyard after the 250th Easter Sunrise Service, Sunday, April 17, 2022.
PHOTOS and VIDEOS: Moravians prepare for Easter with Good Friday traditions
Heather Butner, her daughter, Maggie, 5 and son, Nolan, 4, transport pots of chrysanthemums for placement on graves at Salem Congregation's God's Acre Moravian graveyard on Good Friday, April 15, 2022. They were one of the teams of volunteers from Christ Moravian Church participating in the annual tradition of washing of grave stones. The Butners followed with the placement of flowers. There are 12 churches in Salem Congregation and many of those churches' members were participating in the annual ritual in preparation for Easter Sunrise Service.
Sisters Maggie Butner, 5 and Eleanor Butner, 9, place chrysanthemums on graves at Salem Congregation's God's Acre Moravian graveyard on Good Friday, April 15, 2022. They were one of the teams of volunteers from Christ Moravian Church participating in the annual tradition of washing of grave stones. The Butners followed with the placement of flowers.
The Rev. John Jackman of Trinity Moravian Church (left, in black shirt) leads a group of silent worshippers carrying a full-sized cross about one mile through downtown Winston-Salem, past Salem Congregation's God's Acre graveyard to Salem Square for a short Good Friday Liturgy on April 15, 2022. Rev. Jackman said the cross walk has been a church tradition for about 50 years.
Dick Joyce plays trumpet with a group of Moravian musician on Salem Square for a short Good Friday Liturgy on April 15, 2022. The liturgy followed the annual Cross Walk through downtown Winston-Salem. Joyce said the group of musicians in known as the funeral band because they often play at funerals in Salem Congregation's God's Acre.
Aaron Lawrence 18, a member of Messiah Moravian Church, carries vases of flowers to place on graves in St. Philips Moravian, Section 2 graveyard on Good Friday, April 15, 2022. The graves, found in Section 2 of the St. Philips Moravian Graveyard, are thought to belong to slaves buried after 1859. A group from Messiah, Home and St. Philip's Moravian churches place flowers on the graves in the graveyard. In November 2021, stones were placed on 32 of the graves of those formerly unidentified dead.
A gathering of worshippers bow their heads in prayer during a Good Friday Liturgy on April 15, 2022 at Salem Square. The service followed the annual Cross Walk through downtown Winston-Salem.
The Rev. John Jackman of Trinity Moravian Church gives the benediction during Good Friday Liturgy on April 15, 2022. The service followed the annual Cross Walk trough downtown that Rev. Jackman said has been a church tradition for about 50 years.
Issa Cogdell, 17, places flowers on graves in St. Philips Moravian, Section 2 graveyard on Good Friday, April 15, 2022. The graves, found in Section 2 of the St. Philips Moravian Graveyard, are thought to belong to slaves buried after 1859.
Conrad Mitchell (right), a board member of St. Philips Moravian Church, shakes hands with Roma Combs of Messiah Moravian Church after a group completed placing flowers on graves at St. Philips Moravian, Section 2 graveyard on Good Friday, April 15, 2022. Combs has spearheaded the flower placement at the graveyard for about nine years.
Lisa and Jeff Novak, members of Trinity Moravian Church sing a hymn during the Good Friday Liturgy on Salem Square, April 15, 2022. The two were part of the annual Cross Walk through downtown Winston-Salem before the service.
Michelle Lawrence points out some of the specific people buried in St. Philips Moravian, Section 2 graveyard on Good Friday, April 15, 2022. The graves, found in Section 2 of the St. Philips Moravian Graveyard, are thought to belong to slaves buried after 1859. A group from Messiah, Home and St. Philip's Moravian churches place flowers on the graves in the graveyard. In November 2021, stones were placed on 32 of the graves of those formerly unidentified dead.
Jerri Williams and her granddaughter, Brenna Williams, sing a hymn during the Good Friday Liturgy on Salem Square, April 15, 2022.
Members of the Friedland Moravian Church youth group pose for a photo pose for a photo after the annual Cross Walk through downtown and Good Friday Liturgy on Salem Square, April 15, 2022.
Kay Butner helps her granddaughter, Eleanor Butner, 9, stake down a pot of chrysanthemums in Salem Congregation's God's Acre Moravian graveyard on Good Friday, April 15, 2022. They were one of the teams of volunteers from Christ Moravian church participating in the annual tradition of washing of grave stones. The Butners followed with the placement of flowers.
Gary Lewis holds a sprayer of D/2 Biological Solution as his nephew, Jeff Lewis and his niece, Kim Hawley, clean a gravestone at Salem Congregation's God's Acre Moravian graveyard on Good Friday, April 15, 2022. Gary and his wife, Betty, members of Konnoak Hills Moravian Church, and their family, clean 21 gravestones each year.
Gary Lewis cleans an ancestor's gravestone.
Gary Lewis and his niece, Kim Hawley, clean the grave of an ancestor, Thomas O. Lewis, at God's Acre in Old Salem on Good Friday. Lewis and his wife, Betty, and their extended family clean 21 gravestones in the graveyard each year in preparation for Easter Sunrise Service.
Kim Hawley and her mom, Phyllis Smith, look through family photos while cleaning gravestones at Salem Congregation's God's Acre Moravian graveyard on Good Friday, April 15, 2022.
Melissa Hattaway shares old family photos of past Good Friday gravestone cleanings with Betty and Gary Lewis at Salem Congregation's God's Acre Moravian graveyard on Good Friday, April 15, 2022.
Melissa Hattaway shares old family photos of past Good Friday gravestone cleanings with Betty and Gary Lewis at God's Acre in Old Salem.
Jeff Lewis cleans an ancestor's gravestone with family at Salem Congregation's God's Acre Moravian graveyard on Good Friday, April 15, 2022.
Gary Lewis, a member of Konnoak Hills Moravian Church, prepares an ancestor's gravestone in the God's Acre at Old Salem for cleaning on Good Friday. Gary, his wife, Betty, and their family clean 21 gravestones each year.
Kim Hawley, left, and her cousin, Emily Fisher clean an ancestor's gravestone at Salem Congregations' God's Acre Moravian graveyard on Good Friday, April 15, 2022.
Kim Hawley, left, and her cousin, Emily Fisher clean a gravestone at Salem Congregations' God's Acre Moravian graveyard on Good Friday, April 15, 2022.
