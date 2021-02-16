Education Corps helps Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools students who are working online.

"I tell them, 'I'm not your teacher but I can be a voice for you. If you're not understanding something or have an issue, I can get in contact with whoever you need to talk to,'" Watkins said.

Watkins is fluent in technology, which can help when frustration seeps in among students and teachers.

Another member of the local corps, Nastassja Ortiz, works at Sedge Garden Recreation Center.

A 2010 graduate of Glenn High School, Ortiz studied psychology in college and has worked with children for much of her life. She hopes to become a school counselor.

"This is a wonderful opportunity to gain experience in classrooms with students, to not only support them with their academic goals but to care for the whole child," she said.

Ortiz works with about 20 kids at Sedge Garden, one of many remote learning centers around the county where parents can send their children who are learning online. She makes sure the children wash their hands before breakfast, helps them check in with their teachers and makes sure their technology is working.

She works mostly with children from kindergarten through sixth grade.