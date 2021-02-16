Education Corps helps Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools students who are working online.

Janyce Watkins spent much of 2020 helping her nieces and nephews deal with some of the challenges of online school.
"I'd spend time with them during the school day, helping them with homework, keeping them focused on tasks," Watkins said.
That experience led her to become a member of the N.C. Education Corps, a new program that is sending people across the state to support school districts with such things as tutoring and contact tracing.
"I'd seen how kids have been affected by online learning and the damage it's done to their psyche," Watkins said. "I wanted to get on board."
A joint project of the Office of the Governor, the N.C. State Board of Education and local districts, the N.C. Education Corps has hired people to work in 18 school districts across the state for a six-month stint that started in January. Those districts include Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, Mount Airy City Schools and Lexington City Schools.
The local district hired 19 people in January, with 15 sent to remote learning centers across the county to tutor students in person and four to school district's contact tracing program.
Their work is desperately needed to make up for some of the learning loss that students experienced when school moved online in mid-March to stymie the spread of COVID-19.
Data presented to the school board in November showed that the number of students getting D's and F's in core classes in the first quarter was dramatically higher than last year. In middle school, for example, the percentage of kids getting D's and F's in core classes was 70% this year compared to 46% last year.
The N.C. Ed Corps member hired locally include graduate students, retirees and people with backgrounds in business.
"We saw this as an opportunity to get some people from non-traditional backgrounds into education and fill an enormous need during this really challenging time," said Jevelyn Bonner-Reed, the chief human resources officer for the school district. "We were clear that we wanted people to work in person. That's where the need was."
Watkins is working at William C. Simms Recreation Center in the Happy Hill neighborhood where about 12 students report each day for online learning.
Alonzo Winfield, the director of the center, said Watkins' impact was immediate.
"We have some high school kids, especially girls, who, as soon as she walked in, they connected with her," Winfield said.
Last week, Watkins sat next to Parkland student Naaron Sims, offering homework tips. He could improve his Spanish, she said, by speaking the language to his Spanish-speaking friends or turning on Spanish subtitles on Netflix shows. She even suggested a good playlist on YouTube that he could listen to while studying.
Most importantly, Watkins offered encouragement and told him she'd help him find resources to help him succeed.
"It's expected people will go through a slump," she told him. "We'll get it right. We have half a year."
The local district is hopeful that the Education Corps will serve as a pipeline for future educators. Watkins, for one, is using this experience to consider a new career.
She formerly worked in banking and retail management.
"I'm looking into it," Watkins said of the possibility of going into education. "I'm not making any commitments, but I now see it as a possibility."
Corps members in the local district are paid $18 an hour and work up to 20 hours a week. The local district pays the salaries with money it received from the federal government.
Once chosen, corps members learn some of the technology that teachers are using and have training sessions on such things as diversity.
Watkins, 24, works one-on-one with students of all ages. Part of her job is making sure the kids are logged on and staying off their phones. With the older kids, she talks to them about their futures and tries to connect them with college scholarships and opportunities. For instance, she connected a junior in high school with an interest in engineering with some programs at Winston-Salem State University.
"I tell them, 'I'm not your teacher but I can be a voice for you. If you're not understanding something or have an issue, I can get in contact with whoever you need to talk to,'" Watkins said.
Watkins is fluent in technology, which can help when frustration seeps in among students and teachers.
Another member of the local corps, Nastassja Ortiz, works at Sedge Garden Recreation Center.
A 2010 graduate of Glenn High School, Ortiz studied psychology in college and has worked with children for much of her life. She hopes to become a school counselor.
"This is a wonderful opportunity to gain experience in classrooms with students, to not only support them with their academic goals but to care for the whole child," she said.
Ortiz works with about 20 kids at Sedge Garden, one of many remote learning centers around the county where parents can send their children who are learning online. She makes sure the children wash their hands before breakfast, helps them check in with their teachers and makes sure their technology is working.
She works mostly with children from kindergarten through sixth grade.
"Some of the children are so young that they may not be able to fully grasp why they can't be with their friends," she said. "We tell them that this is a special time and we need to keep everyone safe."
Ortiz said during her short time with the corps she has flashed back to the teachers she had in the local school district.
"I wasn't an elementary ed major but I was taught very well," she said. "I'm able to apply those skills that I have acquired from public school teachers in this district."
