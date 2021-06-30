$1,000 bonuses for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools employees?

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools plans to use some of its $215 million in federal COVID-relief money to give most of its employees a $1,000 bonus within the next few months.

The bonus is one of several ways that the district plans to spend the money over the next three years. The school board approved the plan at its meeting on Tuesday. It will now be passed along to the N.C. Department of Public Instruction for final approval. The DPI has approved the district's preliminary plan for the money.

The district has some latitude in how to spend this money, known as Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief Funds, or ESSER, but it must follow some broad guidelines established by N.C. DPI.

The money is meant to help to school districts regain stability after a rocky year that upended how education is delivered, resulting in a loss of learning that is reflected in grades across the country, including the local school district. In addition, school districts must use some of the money to curb the future spread of COVID-19 and other viruses within classrooms.

"It's not, 'Here's $215 million. Do what you want with it,'" Superintendent Tricia McManus said. "It's literally, 'How do we address the impact of COVID?'"

