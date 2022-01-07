$16 million error means teachers will likely receive smaller pay increase than promised by Winston-Salem/Forsyth Schools

Under the salary plan, first-year 10-month teachers on the bachelor’s schedule would have received $8,200 annually in local supplements, the school district said in a news release.

Now that the calculation error has been discovered, school administrators will present an updated salary schedule Tuesday to the board of education, McManus said. The school board will look at the school district’s budget and decide what the new local supplement will be, she said.

“While it likely will not be as high as the amounts portrayed in the previously approved schedule,” McManus said, “as we have said from the beginning of this process, we are committed to ensuring a significant supplement increase for our staff.

“The goal of our proposal will be to minimize the gap between what was published in December, and what is more in line with the amount of money available for supplements,” McManus said.

The proposal will include a minimum average annual supplement increase of $1,800, McManus said. It will vary depending where employees fall on the supplemental schedule, she said. The beginning teacher annual supplement would be a minimum of $6,400, McManus said.