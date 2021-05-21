295 students in WSSU's School of Health Sciences received their degrees Friday evening in school's commencement

A group of 295 students received their degrees Friday at Winston-Salem State University’s commencement for undergraduates in its School of Health Sciences.
“This is your day,” Chancellor Elwood Robinson told the graduates. “This is your moment, so embrace it. Today marks a significant milestone in a student’s life.”
WSSU staged four in-person graduation ceremonies and one virtual commencement in the past two days. Of the 2,535 undergraduate students who were eligible to receive degrees, 1,132 students participated in the commencements, which were held at the Intramural Practice Field on campus.
“Today’s ceremony ends a episode in your life,” Robinson told the graduates. “Commencement symbolizes a new beginning.”
About 700 people, mostly the graduates’ family members, friends and fellow students, attended Friday commencement.
After the ceremony, Peyton Foreman of Washington, D.C., said he transferred to WSSU in 2017 from Christopher Newport University in Newport News, Va.
“It (WSSU) gave me a place to be myself,” said Foreman who majored in exercise science. “It gave me a place to stay.”
During the ceremony, Mayor Allen Joines of Winston-Salem told the graduates that they have made Winston-Salem a successful city through their academic achievements.
“I hope some of you consider staying in Winston-Salem,” Joines said in his video presentation. “There are a lot of good jobs here, and I hope you will take a look at them.”
C. Phil Byers, a member of the UNC board of governors, said that the graduates achieved their degrees while they overcame the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We celebrate you and your accomplishments,” Byers said in his video presentation. “We applaud your hard work and dedication. You have gained the knowledge and the skills you will need to achieve success in these ever-changing and complex times.”
The students’ educational success is also an achievement of the school’s faculty and staff as well as their parents and grandparents who supported them, said Kevin Farmer, the chairman of the WSSU board of trustees.
“Commencement is a threshold event, marking an end of one stage, and simultaneously presenting a vista of possibilities ahead,” Farmer said.
Since the spring of 2020, nearly 85% of WSSU’s classes have been conducted online and about 15% of its classes were conducted in-person, said Haley Gingles, a WSSU spokeswoman.
After the ceremony, the graduates gathered with their family members, friends and other WSSU students on Cromatie Street, which is above the practice field.
Tiara Mitchell of Maple Hill in Pender County said she had a good undergraduate experience at WSSU.
“When I first got here, it was a very welcoming place,” said Mitchell who majored in therapeutic recreation. “People showed me around and helped me to get to places where I needed to be.”
Sierra Chesnutt of Greensboro said she overcame the challenge of moving off campus amid the pandemic.
“I was still able to make it happen,” Chesnutt said about her receiving her bachelor’s degree in social work. “It (WSSU) will always be my home.”
PHOTOS: WSSU graduation for health science majors
