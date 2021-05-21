295 students in WSSU's School of Health Sciences received their degrees Friday evening in school's commencement

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I hope some of you consider staying in Winston-Salem,” Joines said in his video presentation. “There are a lot of good jobs here, and I hope you will take a look at them.”

C. Phil Byers, a member of the UNC board of governors, said that the graduates achieved their degrees while they overcame the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We celebrate you and your accomplishments,” Byers said in his video presentation. “We applaud your hard work and dedication. You have gained the knowledge and the skills you will need to achieve success in these ever-changing and complex times.”

The students’ educational success is also an achievement of the school’s faculty and staff as well as their parents and grandparents who supported them, said Kevin Farmer, the chairman of the WSSU board of trustees.

“Commencement is a threshold event, marking an end of one stage, and simultaneously presenting a vista of possibilities ahead,” Farmer said.

Since the spring of 2020, nearly 85% of WSSU’s classes have been conducted online and about 15% of its classes were conducted in-person, said Haley Gingles, a WSSU spokeswoman.