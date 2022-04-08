3 schools to get new principals in Winston-Salem/Forsyth schools. District also names testing director.

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education has appointed three new principals and an administrator, the school district said Friday.

Ian "Scott" Munsie has been named the principal of Glenn High School. Munsie has worked as the principal of Walkertown Middle School since 2017.

He received his bachelor’s degrees in middle-grades education and business administration and a master's degree in education at High Point University. Munsie earned a specialist degree in education at East Carolina University and a doctorate in education at Gardner Webb University.

In 1999, Munsie worked as a science teacher at Kernersville Middle School. He later worked at Southeast Middle School and East Forsyth High School.

Munsie's start date hasn’t been determined, the school district said.

Colin Tribby has been named the principal of Ward Elementary School effective June 1, the school district said. Tribby is currently the principal of Thomasville Primary School.

Tribby received a bachelor's degree in music at the UNC School of the Arts and a master's degree at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, N.Y. He received a master's certificate in school administration and a doctorate in education at UNC Greensboro.

Tribby has served as the principal of Easton Elementary and was an assistant principal at several schools including Reynolds and Glenn high schools and The Downtown School.

Teresa Rose will be the principal at Kernersville Elementary School beginning July 1, the school district said. Rose has worked as the assistant principal at Kernersville Elementary School for eight years.

Rose graduated from Texas Women’s University and taught exceptional children in kindergarten through fifth grade as well as math and science in Lewisville, Texas for 10 years, the school district said.

In 2008, Rose began her career with Winston-Salem/Forsyth schools as a math and science teacher at Philo Magnet Academy. She served as the curriculum coordinator at Forest Park Elementary School.

In 2013, Rose participated in the Piedmont Triad Leadership Academy where she received her master’s degree in school administration through UNC Greensboro.

Kimberly "Hope" Tesh will become the executive director of testing for the school district on May 2. Tesh has recently worked as the accountability director for Lexington City Schools.

Tesh received a bachelor’s degree from Gardner-Webb University and a master’s degree from UNC Greensboro. She has more than 20 years of experience with the N.C. Testing Program, the school district said.

Tesh spent more than seven years in the testing policy and operations section at the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, where she developed policies for state-mandated testing.

