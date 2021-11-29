39 former UNCSA students now allege sexual abuse at the Winston-Salem school between 1969 and 2012

None of the defendants have formally answered the original lawsuit. Attorneys for the individual defendants sought to have the lawsuit transferred to U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina, and the plaintiffs voluntarily dismissed the suit in federal court.

In the wake of that original lawsuit in September, UNCSA chancellor Brian Cole issued a statement saying that the school implemented policies to prevent the kind of "appalling" misconduct alleged to have happened in the 1970s and 1980s.

“Make no mistake about it. UNCSA is not the same institution today that it was in the 1970s and 1980s,” Cole said. “UNCSA has invested in and implemented an infrastructure to protect its community against abuse of any kind.”

He also said, “In the decades following the time of this reported misconduct, society’s understanding of child sexual abuse, of the impact of power imbalances in the educational context, and the ways in which institutions can best protect minors and create a safe learning environment have evolved significantly. None of that excuses the type of conduct alleged; however, it may provide some contextual understanding around institutional responses at the time.”