$5 million grant goes to Forsyth Tech. The college will lead a regional effort to improve training for manufacturing jobs.

Forsyth Tech will use a new $5 million federal grant to lead a regional effort aimed at improving educational programs that lead to manufacturing jobs.

The Winston-Salem community college is the only North Carolina institution — and one of just 11 nationally — to receive this U.S. Department of Labor grant.

“This is an extraordinary opportunity for Forsyth Tech and our partner community colleges to build a clearer education-workforce development system, ultimately making North Carolina more prosperous,” Forsyth Tech President Janet Spriggs said in a news release put out by the college.

Forsyth Tech will work with seven other area community colleges in a 12-county region to produce more and better-trained workers for the advanced manufacturing sector.

The consortium plans to revise existing classes and training programs and start new ones in several advanced manufacturing areas, including machining, mechatronics, welding and industrial maintenance. Some new programs could start as early as this fall, while some others are slated to launch in 2022.

