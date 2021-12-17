$8.6M grant aims to help cultivate character among Wake Forest students

Wake Forest University has received an $8.6 million grant from the Kern Family Foundation to develop programs that put character at the center of preparing students for work, the university said in a news release.

The grant will expand the work of the university's Program for Leadership and Character to equip future leaders in medicine, law, engineering and other professions to think in holistic ways about their values and work, the university said.

"We are grateful for this transformational support from the Kern Family Foundation to cultivate leaders of character," WFU President Susan R. Wente said. "As is our tradition, we will continue to develop leaders who will support the flourishing of their fields and of humanity in the spirit of our motto, Pro Humanitate."

The money will enable the university to build character-based leadership development into professional and pre-professional programs in groundbreaking ways, WFU said.

Plans include the creation of a Center for Personal and Professional Development at the School of Medicine and a program to prepare law students for work with judges after graduation, WFU said.

