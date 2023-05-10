Fifty people have been chosen to be part of the new parent/guardian advisory committee that will meet quarterly with Tricia McManus, the superintendent of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

The parents and guardians were chosen from an applicant pool of 800, McManus told the school board on Tuesday.

The group will have its first meeting on May 18. Terms will last one year.

For the 750 who weren't chosen, McManus said that the school district plans to hold town halls next year that will give them a chance to provide input.