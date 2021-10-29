A 12-year-old was handcuffed during chaotic scene at Paisley Middle. Her mother has filed a complaint.

The girl, still handcuffed, was then taken through the front door of the school, past classmates and parents waiting to pick up their children, humiliating her, her mother said.

Bittle said she wishes the officer and staff members had not resorted to handcuffing her daughter.

"If they had found some sort of communication or used their words with her in the field that day, things wouldn't have gotten that far," Bittle said. "They literally treated her like she was a criminal, like she had a weapon, like she had done a serious crime on their premises."

No charges were filed against the girl.

School district spokesman Brent Campbell said Superintendent Tricia McManus and other district leaders planned to meet with Bittle on Friday.

The sheriff's office and a witness on the scene offer differing views on what happened shortly after school was dismissed on Oct. 22. Several students congregated and lingered on campus, reportedly to see a fight. Staff members tried to disperse the students with little success. At some point, someone pulled a fire alarm, adding to the chaos.

According to Howell, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, the resource officer was called to help staff members with a disturbance between female students.