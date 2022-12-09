A Clemmons man wins $1 million in the N.C. Education Lottery

A Clemmons man has won $1 million in the N.C. Education Lottery, lottery officials said Friday.

Stacey Hege won the last of five grand prizes offered in five various Colossal Cash second-chance drawings, lottery officials said.

Hege received a phone call Thursday, informing him that he had won the money in the Dec. 7 Colossal Cash second-chance drawing.

"I almost had a heart attack," Hege said. "This is life-changing for me that's for sure."

Winning this prize means the world to him, Hege said.

"First thing I did was tell my dad," he said. "When I told him, tears came to his eyes."

When Hege arrived at lottery headquarters Friday in Raleigh, he decided to collect the lump sum of $600,000, lottery officials said. After required state and federal tax withholdings, Hege took home $426,060.

"This just comes at the perfect time," he said. "I moved recently to help take care of my dad, and this will just help us out so much."

Hege said he will also use the winnings to buy a house and take his father on a fishing trip.