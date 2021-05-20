'A constant reminder of racial trauma': Petition opposes Wake Forest's decision to name building for slave auction date

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to changing the building's name, Wake Forest said it plans to put up a memorial "affirming the humanity and dignity of those previously not remembered or honored in Wake Forest’s antebellum history," according to the university's announcement from two weeks ago.

Ever since Wake Forest announced the name change — on May 7, the 161st anniversary of the auction — Black alums have been talking and texting among themselves and on a private Facebook page. The general consensus seems to be that Wake Forest needs to pick another name — maybe a prominent Black graduate of the university or perhaps a notable Black person from Winston-Salem's history.

The enslaved persons auctioned off by the college should be acknowledged in some way, said Kwamine Gilyard, a 1992 graduate who's now a school administrator in South Carolina. But she believes a building name is meant to be an honor — a way to celebrate someone who played an important role in the university's history.

"I don't think (that date is) an appropriate name for a building ..." Gilyard said. "It's a date to be remembered. It's not a date to celebrate."

Cydney Meadows, a 2020 Wake Forest graduate who's now in law school, added: "Naming a building after a slave auction date is not the best way to honor Black people."