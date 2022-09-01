A Davidson County man wins more than $250,000 in state lottery

A Thomasville man won $255,096 Wednesday in the N.C. Education Lottery, authorities said Thursday.

Roger Lewis Jr. bought a $5 Fast Play ticket, which resulted in Lewis winning the money, lottery officials said in a statement.

Lewis purchased his 20X The Cash ticket at Cross Roads Grocery in High Point, lottery officials said.

The Fast Play jackpot grows with every ticket purchased, lottery officials said. When Lewis bought his ticket, the jackpot had reached $510,192.

As a result, Lewis won 50% of the jackpot, lottery officials said.

On Thursday, Lewis went to the state lottery headquarters Raleigh to receive his prize. After required state and federal tax withholdings from his winnings, Lewis collected $181,145.

As of Thursday, the Fast Play jackpot was $270,000, lottery officals say. The odds of a player winning a Fast Play jackpot are 1 in 320,000.