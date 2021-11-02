 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A former Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools superintendent has died. Zane Eargle oversaw restructuring of schools in the 1980s
0 Comments

A former Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools superintendent has died. Zane Eargle oversaw restructuring of schools in the 1980s

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Zane Eargle, who was the superintendent of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools during a major reorganization in the 1980s, died on Oct. 12 at the age of 86.

Pfeiffer University announced his death on its website. Eargle left the local school district to become the president of what was then Pfeiffer College in 1988. He held that job until 1998.

Known for an unassuming, low-key style of leadership, Eargle came to the school district in 1982 when it was in the throes of reorganizing its schools. At that time, schools were structured to serve five different grade levels — K-4, 5-6, 7-8, 9-10 and 11-12. In 1985, the school system moved to its current structure with elementary schools serving K-5, middle schools 6-8 and high schools 9-12.

The process involved closing seven schools, reassigning half of the administrators and one-third of teachers, according to a 1988 article in the Winston-Salem Journal.

“There really wasn’t any honeymoon here,” he told the Journal. “We had a very tight timeline. We had a year and a half to totally revamp the school system.”

Garlene Grogan, the chairwoman of the school board during Eargle’s tenure, said he was skilled at building relationships, whether it was with individual school board members, county commissioners, students, teacher or parents.

“He worked hard for everyone to come together, cooperate and move forward as much as we could with whatever we were working on. He was definitely a peacemaker,” she said. “He worked hard to hear everyone, and that’s a monumental task.”

His successor, Larry Coble, got to know Eargle through education circles.

“He was a person very committed to educating all students and had a wonderful personality, just a kind, caring person,” Coble recalled. “He did not have a large ego or have to be in the limelight.”

Eargle

Former Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Zane Eargle has died.

 Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Sch

336-727-7420

@lisaodonnellWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

ONLY ON AP: Pfizer ships kids' COVID shots in US

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UNCSA alumni detail psychological damage they allege is due to sexual abuse by faculty members
Education

UNCSA alumni detail psychological damage they allege is due to sexual abuse by faculty members

Five UNCSA alumni, along with their attorneys, held a news conference via Zoom, detailing the emotional and psychological damage they had as a result of sexual abuse they endured as teenagers at the arts conservatory. Gloria Allred, the famous California attorney representing them and two other alumni, said a state law, SAFE Child Act, provided a two-year window for these former students and others to file civil claims. That window, she said, closes on Dec. 31.

+4
Allegations of sexual abuse and exploitation at UNCSA are not new
Education

Allegations of sexual abuse and exploitation at UNCSA are not new

The explosive allegations that UNCSA administrators knew about sexual abuse and exploitation of high-school age students and did nothing about it is nothing new. In fact, one of the current plaintiffs in a lawsuit against UNCSA filed a previous complaint alleging the same things, which led to an investigation by a commission created by the arts school. School administrators now say that the school has changed.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News