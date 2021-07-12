"A game-changer": WSSU undergrads will get free textbooks this fall

Undergraduates at Winston-Salem State University won't have to pay for textbooks this fall.

The university announced Monday that it will cover the cost of all printed and digital textbooks and other course materials for undergraduates for the upcoming fall semester.

That's an average savings of roughly $650 per student, according to the university's posted cost of attendance, though textbook prices can vary widely by class and academic major.

The university also said it will give all graduate students a $500 credit to use towards books.

Chancellor Elwood Robinson in a statement called Monday's announcement "a game-changer" because it covers a significant college expense.

A university spokeswoman said Winston-Salem State might extend the free-textbook offer to the spring semester.

WSSU will cover the expense with a portion of its federal COVID-19 relief funding. The university has received $100 million since early 2020 from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.