A hard week: Students and staff process grief together

With Spartan pride in their hearts, the students and staff at Mount Tabor High School have begun the slow, painful process of healing as they mourn the death of a classmate.

On Sept. 1, William Chavis Renard Miller Jr., was fatally shot on campus around 12:05 p.m. A suspect is in custody but has not been charged.

"NC law has extra protections in place as it relates to juveniles in our criminal justice system," District Attorney Jim O'Neill said in a statement Wednesday. "As a result, no information as to the identity of a juvenile or any charges that may have been drawn against a juvenile, may be made to the media and the public at large for dissemination, unless and until a juvenile case is transferred to adult Superior Court."

For its part, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is reviewing its response to the shooting and will meet with law enforcement and other outside agencies next week, Superintendent Tricia McManus said at a press conference in front of Mount Tabor on Wednesday.

"Through those processes, we get to see what worked well, what could be adjusted," McManus said.

The urgent response from the school's staff, crisis teams and the district's transportation team went well upon initial review, she said.