A hard week: Students and staff process grief together

With Spartan pride in their hearts, the students and staff at Mount Tabor High School have begun the slow, painful process of healing as they mourn the death of a classmate.
On Sept. 1, William Chavis Renard Miller Jr., was fatally shot on campus around 12:05 p.m. A suspect is in custody but has not been charged.
"NC law has extra protections in place as it relates to juveniles in our criminal justice system," District Attorney Jim O'Neill said in a statement Wednesday. "As a result, no information as to the identity of a juvenile or any charges that may have been drawn against a juvenile, may be made to the media and the public at large for dissemination, unless and until a juvenile case is transferred to adult Superior Court."
For its part, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is reviewing its response to the shooting and will meet with law enforcement and other outside agencies next week, Superintendent Tricia McManus said at a press conference in front of Mount Tabor on Wednesday.
"Through those processes, we get to see what worked well, what could be adjusted," McManus said.
The urgent response from the school's staff, crisis teams and the district's transportation team went well upon initial review, she said.
The incident will spark new conversations on the need for more mental health counseling and preventative measures the district can enact to steer students away from destructive behaviors, McManus said.
"All of those things are in conversation right now," she said.
Malishai Woodbury, the chairperson of the school board, said safety provisions will be discussed at Tuesday's school board work session. That meeting will be the first since the Sept. 1 shooting.
The school district has already committed millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 dollars to mental health services. But McManus said the district needs more resources to ensure that each school gets social workers, nurses and counselors.
Students and staff returned to school on Tuesday after a five-day break.
"We're taking baby steps as far as healing," principal Ed Weiss said at the press conference. "We're trying to create a day-by-day routine and normalcy for our kids."
The district has deployed crisis teams to the school to talk with students and staff about the trauma of the shooting.
Therapy dogs visited the school on Tuesday.
"It's been a hard week," said William Burns, the student body president. "Everyone at Mount Tabor is processing this at different speeds. I think the best that we can do as students is lean on one another."
Burns thanked teachers for helping students on the day of the shooting.
"I know teachers, first-hand, who are struggling with what happened, but instead they were very comforting to us the day the events took place," he said.
Over the weekend, Weiss said he spoke with Frank DeAngelis, the former principal of Columbine High School in Colorado four different times. In 1999, two gunmen killed 12 students and a teacher before turning the guns on themselves.
DeAngelis talked about the need for staff members to remember to take care of themselves, Weiss said.
"Academics are absolutely most important, but at this moment, it's about our kids, and it's about relationships, and it's about connectivity and making sure their hearts and emotions are able to be expressive," Weiss said.
