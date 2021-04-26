A new site for Brunson Elementary? Crossnore offers to sell land to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

When school officials first approached Crossnore a few years ago, it was not interested, Moore said.

But with so few sites available within the fully developed Brunson district and the need for a new school intensifying, school officials decided to give it another shot.

"As a Hail Mary pass, we reached back out and asked, 'Is there any opportunity?' And they said, 'We do have a piece of property that's not part of the conservation easement that may be of interest,'" Moore said.

Crossnore has not answered requests for comment.

Crossnore was first introduced to the school board as a possible Brunson site at its April 13 work session. Much of the school board's discussion at that meeting focused on the North Patterson site, where subsurface testing indicates the presence of contaminated soil. The school district is surveying people in the Brunson community about the North Patterson site.

If the feedback is favorable, the school district is likely to ask the board to buy the North Patterson property within the next month or so. The school board will be talking about the new Brunson school at its meeting on Tuesday although the discussion will be focused on the survey and future community meetings.