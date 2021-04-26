A new site for Brunson Elementary? Crossnore offers to sell land to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

The list of possible sites for the new Brunson Elementary School includes one late entry, 17 acres at the Crossnore School & Children's Home, among the last large swaths of green space in Winston-Salem.
Crossnore has offered to sell the land to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools for $2 million, according to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.
The tract in question is on the far east side of Crossnore's 200-acre site though the exact location remains in closed negotiations. It is not part of the 92-acre conservation easement that the Piedmont Land Conservancy oversees, said Colon Moore, the district's Director of Facility Planning and Construction Operations
The 17 acres the school district is considering buying is a recent addition to the list of possible sites for the new Brunson, a project approved by voters in 2016 as part of the $350 million bond package.
Other possibilities include building a new Brunson at its current location, merging with Cook Elementary at the Cook property on 11th Street and building at the former Thomasville Furniture site on North Patterson Avenue.
School district officials want the new school to be built at the North Patterson Avenue site, however that decision is up to the school board. In September, the board voted against a Brunson-Cook merger, which was the recommendation of former Superintendent Angela Hairston, who resigned in November. At the time of that meeting, the Crossnore property was not listed among the possible sites.
When school officials first approached Crossnore a few years ago, it was not interested, Moore said.
But with so few sites available within the fully developed Brunson district and the need for a new school intensifying, school officials decided to give it another shot.
"As a Hail Mary pass, we reached back out and asked, 'Is there any opportunity?' And they said, 'We do have a piece of property that's not part of the conservation easement that may be of interest,'" Moore said.
Crossnore has not answered requests for comment.
Crossnore was first introduced to the school board as a possible Brunson site at its April 13 work session. Much of the school board's discussion at that meeting focused on the North Patterson site, where subsurface testing indicates the presence of contaminated soil. The school district is surveying people in the Brunson community about the North Patterson site.
If the feedback is favorable, the school district is likely to ask the board to buy the North Patterson property within the next month or so. The school board will be talking about the new Brunson school at its meeting on Tuesday although the discussion will be focused on the survey and future community meetings.
With a total projected cost of $34.6 million, it's the cheapest of the four options. The Crossnore site has an estimated cost of $40.7 million. Rebuilding at the current Brunson is the most expensive at $42 million; merging Brunson-Cook, which the school board has rejected, would cost an estimated $36.7 million.
At 200 acres, the entire Crossnore property is rare island of green space surrounded by development, making it something of a cherished piece of property among long-time residents.
Worried about future development, the Piedmont Land Conservancy raised $6.5 million to buy development rights from Crossnore, ensuring the property would be preserved. The two parties completed the deal in February, 2020, said Kevin Redding, the executive director of the land conservancy.
It plans to build trails on the conservation easement and is in the process of talking with residents of the Boston-Thurmond neighborhood about where to place the trailheads, Redding said.
