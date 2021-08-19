A nonprofit group of doctors files complaint against Wake Forest School of Medicine regarding its use live animals for training of its resident doctors

Under the Animal Welfare Act, researchers and course instructors at medical schools must consider alternatives to procedures that may cause more than "momentary or slight pain or distress to an animal," according to the complaint.

Nationwide, 200 surgery-training programs— including ones at Emory University, the University of North Carolina, East Carolina University, the Medical College of Georgia, and the University of Virginia— use nonanimal methods, the complaint said.

"Wake Forest's animal use is at odds with the current standards of practice of general surgery residency training in the United States," the complaint said.

Under federal law, Wake Forest meets the statutory definition of a research facility and is required to comply with the Animal Welfare Act's provisions, the complaint said.

The Physicians Committee believes that inadequate oversight by Wake Forest's Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee "is responsible for the improper approval and ongoing use of live animals in its general surgery residency program," the complaint said.