A nonprofit group of doctors files complaint against Wake Forest School of Medicine regarding its use live animals for training of its resident doctors

The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine of Washington, D.C. filed a complaint Thursday asking the U.S. Department of Agriculture to investigate the use of live animals for training general surgery residents at Wake Forest School of Medicine.
The medical school plans to use pigs in a training course on Aug. 30 in violation of federal Animal Welfare Act, the committee said in its complaint. The training will involve removing internal organs and other invasive procedures performed on live pigs before the animals are killed, the committee said in a statement.
A spokesman for Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center declined to comment on the complaint.
The Agriculture Department's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has received the complaint and will look into it, Robert Gibbens, the service's acting associate deputy administrator, told Dr. John Pippin, the Physicians Committee's director of academic affairs, in an email Thursday.
The Physicians Committee is a nonprofit organization of 17,000 doctors that advocates for alternatives to the use of animals in medical education and research, according to its website.
According to the complaint, the medical school will subject the pigs to 10 or more procedures, including stabbing the animals in the chest to repair injuries to the heart, opening their chest cavities and removing the animals' internal organs such as kidneys, livers and bowels.
Under the Animal Welfare Act, researchers and course instructors at medical schools must consider alternatives to procedures that may cause more than "momentary or slight pain or distress to an animal," according to the complaint.
Nationwide, 200 surgery-training programs— including ones at Emory University, the University of North Carolina, East Carolina University, the Medical College of Georgia, and the University of Virginia— use nonanimal methods, the complaint said.
"Wake Forest's animal use is at odds with the current standards of practice of general surgery residency training in the United States," the complaint said.
Under federal law, Wake Forest meets the statutory definition of a research facility and is required to comply with the Animal Welfare Act's provisions, the complaint said.
The Physicians Committee believes that inadequate oversight by Wake Forest's Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee "is responsible for the improper approval and ongoing use of live animals in its general surgery residency program," the complaint said.
"This disservice to future patients, to surgical residents and to the animals is completely avoidable, and the failure of Wake Forest’s oversight committee to prevent it is embarrassing," Pippin said in a statement. "We expect Wake Forest to course correct and for the USDA to order the appropriate penalties."
Surgery skills can be taught using a variety of human-based methods, such as human-patient simulators, laparoscopic simulators, virtual reality simulators, human cadavers, perfused cadavers, and partial task trainers, the committee said.
Wake Forest has a state-of-the-art facility — the Center for Experiential and Applied Learning — that offers high-fidelity patient manikins, virtual reality trainers and procedural task trainers that could replace the use of animals in the general surgery residency, the Physicians Committee said.
Compared to the human body, pigs have smaller torsos, lighter limbs and thicker skin, the Physicians Committee said. There are also differences in the anatomy of the head and neck, internal organs, rib cage, blood vessels and the airway.
"Instead of animals, human-based medical simulators and human cadavers are widely used for medical training," the physicians committee said. "Simulators accurately replicate human anatomy and physiology and can include layers of lifelike skin, fat, and muscle."
Wake Forest officials have been accused of mistreating animals before the Physicians Committee's complaint.
In February, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals wanted Wake Forest University officials to investigate a medical school professor's involvement in a research project that denied monkeys food and water and forced them to endure hours of loud sounds and strobe lights.
PETA said in a letter to then-WFU President Nathan Hatch that monkeys used in a recent research experiment "were subjected to unrelenting and extreme torments" that amount to "torture." Hatch retired on June 30.
In August 2012, the U.S. Department of Agriculture cited Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for violating the Animal Welfare Act in connection with the escape of a female monkey in June 2012 from a university research center near Clemmons.
At that time, an inspector for the Agriculture Department said that Wake Forest Baptist had corrected the program that led to the monkey's escape.
Lexington police captured the monkey 11 days after the animal roamed the woods and neighborhoods of southern Forsyth and northern Davidson counties.
