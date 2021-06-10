'A perfect fit': Salem Academy and College names a new president with extensive health sciences background

Two years after she arrived in Connecticut, McGee was named the first chair of the university's new health sciences department. In 2018, she became the founding dean of the School of Health Sciences. For the past year she has been co-chair of the university's COVID-19 task force and has been interviewed by local and national media about vaccines, mask-wearing and reopening in the waning days of the pandemic.

In her current role as dean, McGee is responsible for an academic division that offers undergraduate, graduate and dual-degree programs in about a dozen areas.

The new health sciences school was part reorganization of existing academic programs, part creation of several new offerings, including bachelor's degrees in exercise science and medical laboratory sciences and a master's degree in public health. The school launched one of the nation's first doctoral programs in health sciences — something that New Haven's master's graduates asked for, McGee said — and started the region's first graduate program in health care administration.

Though McGee hasn't attended or worked at a women's college, the health sciences school is the next closest thing: Nearly 90 percent of its students are women, she said.