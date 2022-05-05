'A phenomenal educator': Sedge Garden's Nicole Wooten is teacher of the year in WS/FCS

Tim Wooten knows better than to venture out with his wife, Nicole.

"I don't go anywhere with her," he said with a smile. "She's always seeing former students, parents, and I can't get anything done."

Nicole Wooten's profile just got a little higher.

On Thursday, she was named the 2022 Teacher of the Year in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools at the school district's annual Core Awards ceremony.

This is the first time the ceremony has been held in person since 2019.

A kindergarten teacher at Sedge Garden Elementary School, Wooten grew emotional as she talked about what it means to win the award during what has been a difficult two years for educators.

"I'm choked up on behalf of my village at Sedge Garden," she said.

Her main focus this year, the first full year of in-person learning since 2018-19, has been "to grow my babies," she said.

A native of Scotland Neck, in eastern North Carolina, Wooten has been a teacher for 27 years. Before coming to Sedge Garden three years ago, she taught at Caleb's Creek Elementary.

Angela Reeves, her principal at Sedge Garden, has worked with Wooten off-and-on for 20 years.

"She's a phenomenal educator, no matter what grade level she's at," Reeves said. "She builds relationships with kids and treats every child like her own."

A few hundred people attended the dinner and ceremony at Benton Convention Center that included a show-stopping, jaw-dropping performance from Parkland High School's Honors Vocal Ensemble.

Five other awards were handed out. They were:

*Brad Royal of Reagan High School, Principal of the Year.

*LaJoi Wilson-Moore of Jefferson Middle School, Assistant Principal of the Year.

*Sam Zivin, a social worker at Old Town Elementary and The Special Children's School, Certified Instructional Support Personnel of the Year.

*Karla Sosa of Kernersville Elementary School, Classified Employee of the Year.

*Stephanie Fisher Kennedy of Reynolds High School, Volunteer of the Year.

Kennedy, whose nervousness about public speaking became quickly evident as she approached the mic, may have had the line of the night when she quipped: "I said the other day that I'd walk on hot coals for that school (Reynolds) and here I am. It feels like hot coal."

Each prize winner gets $500 and a custom-blown glass award made by local artist Affee Vickers.

More than 150 nominees from the district's schools were considered for the awards. After a review process, the list of nominees was whittled to 30 finalists in six categories. Winners were announced at the ceremony.

