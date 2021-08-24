A Stokes County man has won $100,000 in the state lottery

A Stokes County man has won $100,000 in North Carolina's education lottery, authorities said Tuesday.

Henry Ford of Walnut Cove won the prize after he played Carolina Keno, which allows players to choose how many numbers they play and their choice determines their odds and the prize that they are playing for, state lottery officials said in a news release.

Ford, a truck driver, bought his Keno ticket from the Pop Shoppe on West Friendly Avenue in Greensboro, lottery officials said.

"For some reason, Keno kept staring at me," Ford said. "Something just told me to play Keno."

After he learned that he won the money, Ford couldn't contain his excitement.

"I started dancing," Ford said. "And the rest is history."

Ford claimed his prize last Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $70,753 after required federal and state tax withholdings, lottery officials said.

Ford said he plans to use his prize money to pay off his bills.

"I am a happy man," Ford said.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.