A video shows a driver's ed vehicle driving through a flooded road in Winston-Salem

A video surfaced Wednesday that shows a driver's education vehicle driving a SUV through a flooded area on Griffith Road near Salem Creek Drive.

Anthony "Bumblebe" Warren of Winston-Salem posted the video Wednesday on his Facebook page.

The video, which lasts 1 minute and 12 seconds, initially shows several vehicles traveling through the flooded area. At one point, a vehicle in the driver's education program of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools stops on Griffith Road and then proceeds through the flooded area.

"They do this in driver's ed," Warren says in the video. "They teach y'all to go through the water. In driver's ed?"

Warren identified the operator of the SUV as a student driver. Warren again says, "They teach y'all to go through the water in driver's ed. Are you serious? This is not safe at all."

Warren couldn't be reached Thursday for comment.

School officials were made aware Wednesday of Warren's video, said Brent Campbell, a spokesman for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

"It is certainly alarming and does not meet the safety standards WS/FCS expects of the driver’s education program," Campbell said. "Student safety is of utmost importance, and we are grateful that the two students who were inside the car are safe.

The school district provides driver’s education vehicles for the driver’s education program, but the instructors are not employees of the school system, Campbell said.

The instructors are employees of the N.C. Driving School in Winterville, Campbell said. The school district has a contract with the driving school to provide all classroom and vehicle instruction for driver’s education.

The school district has made the driving school aware of the video, Campbell said. School officials asked the driving school to "immediately investigate what happened and remind instructors of all safety protocols," Campbell said.

"It is the expectation of WS/FCS that the instructor be removed until an investigation is complete, and that the students involved are given proper instruction on driving safely in these types of scenarios," Campbell said.

Officials at the driving school "have assured us this is underway," Campbell said. "As always, we are thankful when someone sees something that concerns them and makes us aware."

Mark Smith, the driving school's director of operations, couldn't be reached Thursday for comment.

The National Weather Service in Raleigh received a report at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday that a flash flood had occurred near the intersection of Griffith Road and Salem Creek Drive. A line of thunderstorms rolled through Forsyth County on Tuesday, toppling trees and power lines and causing widespread power outages in the Triad.

Several roads flooded in Winston-Salem and Clemmons as Forsyth County received slightly more than 2 inches of rain Tuesday, said Kathleen Carroll, a weather-service meteorologist in Raleigh.