In the wake of a spate of fatal shootings in May 2021, a group of women calling themselves the Women’s Gun Violence Prevention Coalition gathered in a meeting space at the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office to come up with ways to stem the swelling tide of gun violence.

Though participation in the group has ebbed and flowed over the last two years, a dedicated core remains.

Sadly, so does the gun violence.

Now known as Our Opportunity 2 Love + Heal, the group has organized a week of family-oriented activities focused on helping people, and the larger community, heal from the trauma of gun violence.

It starts on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. with a proclamation, memorial and vigil at The Enterprise Center, 1922 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. People are encouraged to wear orange, a color associated with gun-violence awareness.

Other events will include a cookout, family movie night, food and a time for stories. Most of the events will be at The Enterprise Center, 1922 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

On Tuesday, activities will move to 18 Springs Community Healing Center, 2424 Reynolda Road, where there will be sound therapy, aromatherapy, tai chi, yoga and more taught by instructors of color.

The group is partnering with local organizations, including Triad Restorative Justice, Action for Equity and the Black Collective for Community Healing, for the week’s activities, which will culminate on June 9 with a block party at The Enterprise Center.

Nakida McDaniel, one of the founders of the group, said the group’s focus changed after realizing that gun violence is traumatizing entire neighborhoods in the city, not just individual survivors of gun violence. Though advocacy remains a part of its mission, the group is also focused on not just helping the community but involving it in the healing process.

The group approaches gun violence as a public health issue, said Lové Lemon, another founding member.

“So when you start to look at gun violence as a public health issue, and you recognize the violence that’s been done, you have to recognize that something happened to communities and to individuals,” she said. “And there’s something that happened that caused trauma. So when you’re able to acknowledge the trauma, you’re able to roll right into, OK, this is this is what we need to do. We have to start healing. What does healing look like? For me as an individual, what does healing look like, for my community?”

McDaniel, who also works with Everytown for Gun Safety, said the events are open to the public.

“We have a particular focus on families that have been highly impacted by gun violence in the communities where violence happens the most,” she said. “We’re making a special effort to reach out to those communities and will remove barriers so people can participate every day, even if that means that all of us will be riding in our cars to pick them up. We just want to make sure that people are involved because that is the point. We can’t do this gun violence prevention work in a bubble. It was never intended to be that way. We need community to be a part of it.”

Hours after McDaniel, Lemon and Antonia Imes talked about what is being billed as a Week of Healing, two children were injured when someone fired shots into a home on E. 24th Street. One of the victims, a 7-year-old, is in critical condition, making the work of this group even more pressing.

Asked what keeps the women going in the face of rising gun violence and the country’s inability to address the problem, Imes talked about the number of children who call her “mom” besides her own four children.

“I want to make sure that everybody’s kid is safe. I mean, I look through my phone, and I see kids dying. It’s something you want to see taken care of. And I don’t know how it’s going to be done... but we’re going to have to come up with something to put these puzzle pieces together. We’re going to have to end it one day. And I’m saying this because we’re losing our babies every day,” she said. “Every day.”

To see a list of activities for the week, visit https://tinyurl.com/47s28c5a