A year ago, thousands of students moved to online learning

On a grassy bank that overlooks the baseball diamond at Mount Tabor High School, a group of teenagers hung out, elbow-to-elbow, wearing smiles, not a mask in sight.
It was March 13, 2020, a lifetime ago, or so it seems.
Kevin McIntosh, the Spartans baseball coach, has vivid memories of that game against Reynolds.
"It was a huge crowd, a great high-school atmosphere," McIntosh recalled.
With the cancellations and suspension of sports mounting — the ACC Tournament, the NCAA Tournament, the NBA — McIntosh figured the baseball game would be the last sporting event in the school district for a few weeks.
It wound up being the last of the 2019-20 school year.
"There was no closure for anybody, for seniors especially," McIntosh said. "It was, 'Drive by school and turn in your stuff.' And that was the end of it."
Everything about the statewide shutdown of schools, announced by Gov. Roy Cooper on March 14, felt abrupt and head-spinning.
It also felt temporary.
In interviews with school officials, each had the same sentiment: "We thought it would be for two weeks."
One year later, teachers, students and parents, for the most part, understand how online learning works.The delivery of instruction is mostly free of hiccups, and most folks understand the terms "asynchronous," "Zoom fatigue" and "hybrid learning."
But getting to this point was not easy, especially in the days following Cooper's announcement.
The statewide shutdown came on a Saturday, and it wasn't long after that then-Superintendent Angela Hairston called an emergency meeting of school leaders for the following day.
"From there, we hit the ground running," recalled Lauren Richards, the chief operating officer.
Though they had laid some of the groundwork in anticipation of a COVID-19 disruption, going live with the plan required an all-hands-on-deck approach.
Though she had worked in the district for years, Richards had just started as COO two weeks earlier.
"Sometimes when you're new to a team, you're not up to speed, but in this scenario, it was a little different," Richards said of moving more than 54,000 students into digital classrooms. "None of us had ever been through this. No one was more senior than the other. The days were long with a combination of regularly set meetings and emergency meetings to be briefed on something new."
Brent Campbell, the chief marketing and communications officer, said Hairston wanted virtual school to begin as quickly as possible, adding to the sense of urgency.
Communicating with teachers, parents and students at a time of uncertainty and fear, was crucial, he said.
"I was thinking about what do we need to tell people and what is our timeline, and that seemed to change almost hourly," he said.
There was a lot to communicate, including the delivery of meals and the delivery of technology.
On March 16, the Monday after the shutdown, the school district served more than 1,200 meals at schools across the county. Because so many parents lacked transportation, it soon sent buses filled with meals into areas where children needed them most.
"We needed to make sure staff felt safe, and that in a 24-hour period, they were following protocols," Richards said. "There wasn't a single day that we did not serve meals."
She had other issues to deal with as well, including the closing of school buildings, which, if not monitored, could become a breeding ground for mold.
"You still have to manage 9 million square feet even though everybody is at home," she said. "So how do you manage that?"
Meanwhile, the technology team, led by Chief Technology Officer Kevin Sherrill, oversaw the distribution of about 20,000 Chromebooks and 7,000 mobile hotspots over two days. Most of those Chromebooks were at the schools, stored in charging carts.
"We were being very reactive to what was coming at us," Sherrill said. "We were all scrambling to figure out how to support remote learning. It was ever-evolving."
The district set up hot lines with 10 to 15 staff members who answered questions from parents and grandparents with technology questions.
Inside the school buildings, tech-savvy teachers at each school worked with colleagues to help them understand such things as how to post lessons on their website and participate in Zoom meetings.
Nicolette Grant, the chief academic officer, said the district's focus was on making sure children felt safe. The district did not yet have the ability to offer live online instruction, which meant teachers had a harder time connecting with their students.
"We had a lot of concerns about social and emotional well-being," she said. "There was fear for students, fear for teachers. And it was just a huge shift instructionally. This completely changed the entire paradigm of how teachers taught. It was big mind-shift, and we did not know when it was going to end. I was amazed at the resiliency of teachers and their ability to go above and beyond."
Five days after Cooper announced the two-week shutdown, school was back in session in Forsyth County, making it one of the first in the state to reopen.
Eventually, Cooper announced what most had suspected, that students would not return to schools for the remainder of the school year.
With COVID-19 cases climbing over the summer and into the fall, the disruption to education bled into the 2020-21 school year.
Though more local students return to in-person learning seemingly each week, the pandemic has changed education. Richards said such things as hygiene-awareness and sanitization have become more important.
Campbell said he and his team discovered the importance of reaching younger parents through mobile phone apps and texts. Older parents, he said, tend to prefer phone and email messages.
"We utilized more methods of communication than I would've ever thought," he said.
Other school leaders said the sudden switch to remote learning laid bare the inequities among students, particularly as it relates to access to technology. Based on the high number of students who did not engage with online learning last spring, the school district established teams, using federal COVID-19 relief dollars, to connect with students, sometimes going to their homes to re-engage them, Grant said.
Keeping those connections and addressing a student's social and emotional needs will remain priorities for the district moving forward, she said.
The pandemic also underscored the importance of technology. With teachers and students now comfortable using technology, some sort of virtual learning is likely to stay.
That could mean the end of school closing for a week because of a snowstorm, Sherrill said.
"There's this new understanding of remote learning," he said.
336-727-7420