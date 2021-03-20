A year ago, thousands of students moved to online learning

"I was thinking about what do we need to tell people and what is our timeline, and that seemed to change almost hourly," he said.

There was a lot to communicate, including the delivery of meals and the delivery of technology.

On March 16, the Monday after the shutdown, the school district served more than 1,200 meals at schools across the county. Because so many parents lacked transportation, it soon sent buses filled with meals into areas where children needed them most.

"We needed to make sure staff felt safe, and that in a 24-hour period, they were following protocols," Richards said. "There wasn't a single day that we did not serve meals."

She had other issues to deal with as well, including the closing of school buildings, which, if not monitored, could become a breeding ground for mold.

"You still have to manage 9 million square feet even though everybody is at home," she said. "So how do you manage that?"

Meanwhile, the technology team, led by Chief Technology Officer Kevin Sherrill, oversaw the distribution of about 20,000 Chromebooks and 7,000 mobile hotspots over two days. Most of those Chromebooks were at the schools, stored in charging carts.