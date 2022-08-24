Actor Brooke Shields posts tearful video as her daughter heads off for second year at Wake Forest University

Sending your child off to college isn't any easier the second time, actor Brooke Shields said in an emotional video posted to Twitter last week.

Shields's daughter, Rowan Henchy, is a sophomore at Wake Forest University.

"I just waved my daughter good-bye again," a tearful Shields said in the viral video. "I thought it would be easier the second time. She's already been away, and she's been with me all summer. I'm not making the drive with her. She's driving with her dad... It was just too painful. I don't think I could go through the driving away from campus again."

Shields said she knows other parents are going through the same thing.

"If there's anyone else going through this, we're all in it together."

Shields then joked about needing to get her roots done.

"Our babies," she said at the end of the minute-long video. "This is what you want. You raise them so they leave you."