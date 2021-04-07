Actor Sterling K. Brown is N.C. A&T's next commencement speaker

GREENSBORO — Sterling K. Brown, the Emmy-winning actor best known for his leading role in TV’s “This is Us,” will speak at both of N.C. A&T’s commencement ceremonies May 9.

Brown has won a pair of Primetime Emmy Awards: one in 2016 for his supporting role in the FX TV series “The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story,” and another the next year for his leading role on the NBC show “This is Us.”

Brown is the first Black actor to win a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild award for best male actor in a TV drama. He won both of those awards for portraying Randall Pearson in “This is Us,” which started in 2016 and is now in its sixth season.

Brown, whose film credits include “Black Panther,” earned his bachelor’s degree from Stanford University in California and a master’s of fine arts from New York University. In 2018, Time magazine included him on its annual list of the 100 most influential people.

A&T will hold two in-person commencement ceremonies May 9 at Truist Stadium on campus. The 8:30 a.m. event is for spring 2021 graduates, and the 4 p.m. ceremony is for those who earned degrees in 2020.

Last May’s commencement was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.