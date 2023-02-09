Eighteen months after leaving campus, the staff and students at Kennedy High School have returned to a renovated school with a new front entrance, improved heating and air systems, better lighting, a renovated gym and a new color scheme among other improvements.

Built in 1963, the reopened school was unveiled to the public on Wednesday at a “Coming Home” ceremony that included leaders from Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and the city of Winston-Salem.

Part of the $350 million bond package that voters approved in 2016, the project included about 106,000-square-feet of renovations and 5,400-square-feet of new additions, said Wesley Curtis of Walter Robbs Callahan & Pierce Architects.

The cost came to $19 million.

A magnet school with a focus in career and technical education, Kennedy has an enrollment of about 380 students. It originally opened as a junior high for students in east Winston-Salem.

During the renovation, some students were housed in a building at the nearby Career Center while most went to some of the empty areas at Winston-Salem Prep, less than a mile away.

“It’s like not being home,” assistant principal Kim Ashby said about being away from Kennedy. “You can’t spread out. You had to share offices. We were compact. I make the analogy that it was like living in someone else’s house.”

Science teacher Rex Treuren said being back at Kennedy allows him to do more with his students. His classroom at Prep wasn’t properly equipped to do experiments, he said.

Students returned to the school on Jan. 30.