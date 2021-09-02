After a deadly school shooting, Thursday was for healing, praying — and doubling down on efforts to help kids in Winston-Salem/Forsyth Schools

School superintendent Tricia McManus had planned to spend part of Wednesday discussing end-of-year test results for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.
Instead, she was talking about a shooting at Mount Tabor High School that left one student dead.
In 32 years in education, McManus said she has known several students to have died, but none in an on-campus shooting, something that has become all-too-common in the country. Less than two weeks into the school year, there have now been two school shootings in North Carolina. Earlier this week, a student shot another student at New Hanover High School in Wilmington, and on Thursday, a student was found with two guns on the campus of Enloe High School in Raleigh.
"It is always something that you cannot prepare for," McManus said of students dying. "It's something you never want to happen but this being a violent circumstance, on campus, makes it even worse."
If Wednesday was marked by chaos, Thursday was a day to heal, pray and double-down on preventative efforts to keep kids engaged in school and after-school activities and away from violent behavior.
Classes at Mount Tabor will be canceled again on Friday to allow students and staff time to sort through any grief they may be feeling after the death of student William Chavis Raynard Miller Jr., who police believe was killed by another student.
In addition, Friday's football between the Spartans and Greensboro Page was postponed to next Thursday.
Schools within Forsyth County rallied to support Mount Tabor. Reagan High School Principal Brad Royal asked students and staff members to sport Tabor's school colors, blue and gold, to school on Friday. Forsyth Country Day School posted a video of its choir singing "Bridge Over Troubled Water," with the dedication "FCDS to Mt. Tabor."
The school district is closed on Monday for the Labor Day holiday, giving the Mount Tabor community more time to heal.
Mental health came up several times during Thursday's press conference with Gov. Roy Cooper. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools had already planned to spend millions of dollars in federal COVID relief money to help students affected by the pandemic.
"There's an urgency for this," McManus said. "We need more mental health supports for students, and in our school every day."
Having school nurses or counselors spread out among three or four schools is not sufficient, she said.
Board member Alex Bohannon, who attended the press conference with board chairwoman Malishai Woodbury, said the trauma of the shooting, compounded by the pandemic, may have long-term consequences.
Federal COVID money could be used to address the cause of gun violence, Bohannon said. Data shows that the better students do in school the less likely they are to turn to guns, he said.
The school district should look at ways to improve security and safety he said.
"But as we're looking at ensuring that every student is successful, we have to look at disrupting some of the causes of these behaviors," Bohannon said.
Woodbury said public schools have an important role to play.
"It's the best chance I know to give kids a chance at life. It's unfortunate that we're faced with this crisis right now, but I believe this community can come together and move forward," she said.
Though some parents were upset they had to wait six to seven hours to reunite with their children, McManus called the response to the shooting "absolutely amazing" and praised the teachers and staff at Mount Tabor.
"I knew our kids were safe," she said.
The district plans to debrief with law enforcement on the response in the next few days.
The school board held an emergency closed session meeting on Wednesday night but took no action.
