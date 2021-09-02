After a deadly school shooting, Thursday was for healing, praying — and doubling down on efforts to help kids in Winston-Salem/Forsyth Schools

School superintendent Tricia McManus had planned to spend part of Wednesday discussing end-of-year test results for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

Instead, she was talking about a shooting at Mount Tabor High School that left one student dead.

In 32 years in education, McManus said she has known several students to have died, but none in an on-campus shooting, something that has become all-too-common in the country. Less than two weeks into the school year, there have now been two school shootings in North Carolina. Earlier this week, a student shot another student at New Hanover High School in Wilmington, and on Thursday, a student was found with two guns on the campus of Enloe High School in Raleigh.

"It is always something that you cannot prepare for," McManus said of students dying. "It's something you never want to happen but this being a violent circumstance, on campus, makes it even worse."

If Wednesday was marked by chaos, Thursday was a day to heal, pray and double-down on preventative efforts to keep kids engaged in school and after-school activities and away from violent behavior.