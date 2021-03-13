After a year of COVID, Prep's basketball team wonders what might have been

On April 29, the NCHSAA announced that the Phoenix would share the 1A title with Henderson Collegiate, eliminating any chance that the game would be played.

"It was definitely heartbreaking," Patterson said. "To play in a state championship game is amazing, the energy, the crowd, the hard work paying off and finally getting there."

As the pandemic lingered, Gould shifted his thinking from winning basketball games to the welfare of his players. Some of his players, he said, don't have access to good nutrition and lack father figures. Not being around the players, to see how they were doing, was hard.

"That was stressful for me. It wasn't about basketball," he said. "All our coaches, we were trying to figure out how to get to the kids and make sure they were OK."

The players didn't return to campus for the rest of the school year. Seniors Minor and D'Angelo Lavalais graduated, and Gould became the coach at Quality Education Academy, joined by a few players from last year's Prep team.

Patterson played for the Phoenix this year, and is now in the throes of football season. An All-State defensive end, he has signed to play football at Clemson.

Though it stings not to have played the game, Minor accepts what the coaches told him.