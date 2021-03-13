After a year of COVID, Prep's basketball team wonders what might have been

The last year has been filled with lost moments for young people.
For the boys basketball team at Winston-Salem Prep, the pandemic robbed it of a chance to play for a state title, leaving the players with a nagging feeling of unfinished business.
A year ago March 14, they were supposed to be tipping off against Henderson Collegiate at Reynolds Coliseum on the campus of N.C. State for the N.C. High School Athletic Association's 1-A title.
That game never happened, and instead, the two teams were named co-champs, which seemed the most fitting and fair way to acknowledge their accomplishments.
They also got championship rings, and reassurance from their coach, Andre Gould, that despite whatever empty feelings may linger, they were an exceptional group of basketball players.
"I told them, 'You won a state title in a pandemic. You're surviving a pandemic this world has never seen, from the mental aspect to the physical side,'" Gould recalled recently. "I do know everybody lives through moments of history, and this is one that they'll always remember for the rest of their lives."
Gould started the basketball team at W-S Prep in 2004, turning it into a powerhouse while amassing six titles. The 2019-20 team set a goal over the summer to bring home another championship trophy to this small school in the heart of East Winston.
"It was a great group that really felt like a family," said Zaire Patterson, a starting forward on last year's team.
Team captain Stephen Minor said the team wasn't as experienced as previous teams but they were committed to each other.
"It was kind of like a brotherhood in a way," said Minor, who now plays for Queens University in Charlotte.
The season included some bumps, but the team hit its stride during the state tournament run, and beat Chatham Charter 65-60 in a wild game in Hickory on March 7 to secure a spot in the finals.
They returned to school on March 9 to a school abuzz with excitement.
"Everybody was super excited and geeked about playing the game," Patterson said.
Gould ran practices as usual and attended a press conference early in the week. On March 11, practice was interrupted by a call from the NCHSAA.
"It was like, 'OK, cool. What's going on?'" Gould recalled.
The state told him there was no need for alarm, but the new coronavirus was spreading throughout the country, and it could impact the championship game.
He remembered watching the UNC Tar Heels in the ACC Tournament that day then having a good practice.
Minor overheard the coaches talking about the virus, but he was too focused on basketball to pay much attention.
"I just kind of brushed it aside," he said.
The next day, March 12, Gould got an ominous feeling as he watched Florida State's players walk off the court after completing warmups and before the start of their game in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament.
"They're warming up and then they're walking off the court," Gould said. "That's not good."
ACC officials soon canceled the tournament.
That day, Gould learned the state title game would be closed to the general public and tickets would be limited to about 50 per team. A few hours later, another call came. The game was being postponed indefinitely.
The players were heartbroken.
At the time, Gould was thinking that the game would be delayed for a few weeks, and that the team would soon be back to practice and eventually the game would be rescheduled once the virus was in check.
On March 14, the day the Phoenix was supposed to be playing basketball, Gov. Roy Cooper ordered schools shut down for two weeks.
"I knew the longer it went, the less likely would do this," Gould said. "You had the Final Four shut down, then baseball is canceled. ... I knew it was never going to happen."
On April 29, the NCHSAA announced that the Phoenix would share the 1A title with Henderson Collegiate, eliminating any chance that the game would be played.
"It was definitely heartbreaking," Patterson said. "To play in a state championship game is amazing, the energy, the crowd, the hard work paying off and finally getting there."
As the pandemic lingered, Gould shifted his thinking from winning basketball games to the welfare of his players. Some of his players, he said, don't have access to good nutrition and lack father figures. Not being around the players, to see how they were doing, was hard.
"That was stressful for me. It wasn't about basketball," he said. "All our coaches, we were trying to figure out how to get to the kids and make sure they were OK."
The players didn't return to campus for the rest of the school year. Seniors Minor and D'Angelo Lavalais graduated, and Gould became the coach at Quality Education Academy, joined by a few players from last year's Prep team.
Patterson played for the Phoenix this year, and is now in the throes of football season. An All-State defensive end, he has signed to play football at Clemson.
Though it stings not to have played the game, Minor accepts what the coaches told him.
"We weren't handed the opportunity," he said. "We had to work to get there."
So, the questions lingers, would they have won?
"That was the plan," Minor said. "We were confident we were going to be state champs."
Patterson agreed.
"The energy we had," he said, "nobody could have stopped us."
