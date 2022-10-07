After child wandered away from elementary school, district offers plan for fencing at Hall-Woodward

In a move the school district said will help secure school grounds and prevent another student from wandering off campus, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education is expected to vote soon on whether to approve money for fencing around the playground at Hall-Woodward Elementary School.

On Tuesday, Kelvin Sauvenell, a 7-year-old boy with special needs, went missing from the school's playground for nearly three hours. He was found safe in the woods behind the school.

Located at 125 Nicholson Road in the city’s southeastern section, the school has an open play area that backs up to several acres of woods. That open space does not have a fence.

If funding is approved, the fencing will go up as soon as possible, according to the school district.

The vote could come as early as the school board's next meeting on Tuesday.

School board chairwoman Deanna Kaplan said she would support paying for the fence.

"Safety is paramount," she said.

In a statement, Superintendent Tricia McManus called the boy's temporary disappearance unacceptable.

"Thankfully, this student is alright, but we are closely examining our school safety and supervision practices," she said. "I have asked our operations team to evaluate all outdoor learning spaces and look for possible improvements."

While some elementary schools in the district have fences, others do not.

The fencing recommendation is one result from the school district's investigation into how the boy managed to wander away. The investigation is in its final stages, the school district said Friday.

The school district's operations team surveyed the site and determined fencing would be an "important step in helping secure the area," the school district said in a statement.

McManus said in a press briefing on Tuesday that two teaching assistants were monitoring eight students, including Kelvin, when he disappeared. The school district did not release details about what happened or who was involved.

"While state law will not allow the release of information on personnel matters, the district will address this matter with any staff involved pursuant to WS/FCS personnel policies," said a statement from the school district.

Hall-Woodward's administration will work with staff to retrain them on all safety plans and active supervision protocols, especially as they relate to students with special needs, the statement said.

"I have also asked principals at every school to review and reinforce their supervision practices. We don’t want this to ever happen again,” McManus said in the statement. “Parents have to know their children are safe and well-cared for when they leave them in our care.”

Kelvin's mother, Yenicer Cifuentes, told WGHP Fox 8, the Journal's newsgathering partner, that she is looking for a new school for her son.