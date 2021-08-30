After one week, 207 positive cases among students, 20 among staff in Winston-Salem/Forsyth district

After one week of school, there were 207 positive cases of COVID-19 among students and 20 among staff members, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools reported Monday in its first weekly COVID-19 report.

The report reflects the number of positive cases from Aug. 23, the first day of school to Aug. 27, with data provided by the school district's contact tracing teams and families that self-report. It does not include students in the Virtual Academy, which has an enrollment of about 1,000 students.

The weekly report does not include the number of students or staff members in quarantine.

Among students, the highest number of cases were in high schools. East Forsyth High School reported 17 cases. North Forsyth High School had 15 cases. Reynolds High School and Mount Tabor High School each had nine, and Reagan High School had eight.

East Forsyth Middle School had the highest number of cases among middle schools with nine cases.

The number of cases in high schools could be attributed to athletics, which is considered a high-risk activity for the spread of COVID-19. The school board voted last week to develop a mandatory testing program for students in such high-risk activities, which also include performing arts.