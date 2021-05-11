After review of several school-related bills, school board says it will respond as collective body to some legislation

"I know there are things that board wants to push back on and this might be one of those things," Motsinger said.

Board Member Dana Caudill Jones said that there are bills that the board can collectively focus on defeating or endorsing, but the issue is pushing through a resolution in time for the board's voice to be heard.

Once a piece of legislation gets legs, it can move quickly through both chambers. Some bills are likely to languish, so the school board said it doesn't need to voice its collective opinion on every piece of legislation.

They asked Jenkins to keep an eye on the legislation and query board members on certain bills.

In other news, the school board's policy committee tabled a discussion on student fees for the 2021-22 school year. As it does each year, a committee of school employees looked at an array of fees and whether they should be increased or not.

School board members seem to agree that they'd like to consider eliminating a student parking fee of $100. School staff recommended dropping the annual fee to $50 for students on free-and-reduced lunch, but even that seemed too high for some school board members.

The parking fee was introduced years ago to help pay for maintaining parking lots at high schools.