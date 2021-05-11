After review of several school-related bills, school board says it will respond as collective body to some legislation

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education said Tuesday that it hopes to respond as a group to several bills that have been circulating in the N.C. General Assembly.
At its work session, the school board got an update on several educated-related bills, ranging from a bill that would require teachers to notify parents if their child is showing signs of "gender nonconformity" to a new bill introduced Tuesday that would ban the teaching of critical race theory.
While individual board members did not comment on each piece of legislation during attorney Dionne Jenkins' presentation, they seemed particularly bothered by House Bill 755 that calls on teachers to post their lesson plans and other materials such as books and videos on their school's website.
"Every single lesson, every single day? And why?" Board Member Elisabeth Motsinger asked Jenkins.
"To promote academic transparency," Jenkins answered.
"I suggest they visit a classroom and find out about that," Board Member Marilyn Parker said.
Board Member Leah Crowley said all that information is on a child's Canvas page, which is the online platform where teachers post lessons.
Motsinger said the legislation is less about parents and more about legislators wanting to know what teachers are teaching.
"I know there are things that board wants to push back on and this might be one of those things," Motsinger said.
Board Member Dana Caudill Jones said that there are bills that the board can collectively focus on defeating or endorsing, but the issue is pushing through a resolution in time for the board's voice to be heard.
Once a piece of legislation gets legs, it can move quickly through both chambers. Some bills are likely to languish, so the school board said it doesn't need to voice its collective opinion on every piece of legislation.
They asked Jenkins to keep an eye on the legislation and query board members on certain bills.
In other news, the school board's policy committee tabled a discussion on student fees for the 2021-22 school year. As it does each year, a committee of school employees looked at an array of fees and whether they should be increased or not.
School board members seem to agree that they'd like to consider eliminating a student parking fee of $100. School staff recommended dropping the annual fee to $50 for students on free-and-reduced lunch, but even that seemed too high for some school board members.
The parking fee was introduced years ago to help pay for maintaining parking lots at high schools.
That led to a discussion on whether admission fees to sporting events, which are either $6 or $7, are too expensive for students.
Superintendent Tricia McManus said that maybe the district can include something about students not being excluded if they can't afford these fees.
"Let our team look at this one more time," she said.
Also, McManus said that about 5,000 students are enrolled in various summer programs that would help kids with additional learning after such a tough school year. McManus said she would love to see up to 15,000 kids enroll in the program, even though at this point, the district still needs teachers to take some of the summer positions.
