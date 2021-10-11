Allegations of sexual abuse and exploitation at UNCSA are not new

“I see a very exhausted young dancer in the back of my car as we went back to the school,” she said.

When Foster came to UNCSA, she had already been sexually assaulted at a school she attended elsewhere, and now, she said, she was at a school where sexual abuse was happening around her. Foster said she wasn’t a victim of sexual abuse at UNCSA.

But being exposed to the abuse around her was difficult to process, she said, especially when the teachers tried to normalize it as something necessary for becoming successful in the arts. According to the lawsuits, Kuch and Gain constantly told high-school age students that they had to have sex in order to be good dancers.

“We’re dealing with people in power who have the power to put you on stage or put you in the wings,” Foster said. “We were just abused and preyed upon and they ****** with our minds all the time.”

According to Foster and other sources, the latest lawsuits came as a result of conversations on a private Facebook group for 1980s UNCSA alumni. Graduates would come to the Facebook page to reminisce about their time at the Winston-Salem arts school.

Then in February, one former female student who later became a plaintiff in the lawsuits wrote on the Facebook page to share her experience of sexual abuse.