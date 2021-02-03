Alum gives $2 million to UNC School of the Arts for a new dance scholarship

A graduate of UNC School of the Arts will give the institution $2 million for a new dance scholarship.

The Winston-Salem school said Wednesday that the estate gift will come from David Loring and his husband, John Dickens.

Loring is a 1968 graduate of the high school division of the School of Dance at UNCSA. A native of Waynesville, Loring was a member of the first-ever high school class at the brand new N.C. School of the Arts (now UNCSA), the school said in a news release.

Loring switched from modern dance to ballet during his time at the school. That led to a long professional stage career that took him to New York and Europe.

His credits include the Het National Ballet in Amsterdam, an international tour with Russian ballet great Rudolf Nureyev and the American Ballet Theatre. He later appeared in the Broadway musicals “Mame” and “The Phantom of the Opera" and continued performing until he was 50.