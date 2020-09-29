Appalachian State student reportedly dies of COVID-19 complications

An Appalachian State University student has reportedly died of complications from COVID-19, according to multiple media reports.
Media outlets in the Triad and in Boone identified the student as Chad Dorrill, 19, a sophomore who was majoring in exercise science. Dorrill had lived in Davidson County and graduated from Ledford High School in 2019.
The Watauga Democrat newspaper, citing a friend of the student, reported on its website that Dorrill died Monday night at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem.
The Boone news outlet also reported that Dorrill had seemed very tired over the past two weeks but was otherwise healthy.
Media reports are based on a Facebook post by the Piedmont Pacers, a former amateur basketball team based in Kernersville on which Dorrill played. That post is no longer published, and Appalachian State University has not confirmed Dorrill's death. A university spokeswoman did not immediately return an email Tuesday.
It was not immediately clear Tuesday when or where Dorrill contracted the coronavirus.
In a statement reported by several media outlets, Davidson County Schools Superintendent Emily Lipe said Dorrill was an all-conference basketball player at Ledford and had gone to Appalachian State to become a physical therapist.
Appalachian State has 159 active cases of COVID-19 among its students, according to the university's COVID-19 dashboard, and has recorded 628 cases among students, employees and contract workers since late March. Dorrill's death is believed to be the first connected to COVID-19 among Appalachian State students or employees.
