Appalachian State student reportedly dies of COVID-19 complications
top story

Appalachian State student reportedly dies of COVID-19 complications

Chad Dorrill basketball

Ledford High School's Chad Dorrill (10) competes in the dunk contest during the ACC Barnstorming Tour at North Davidson High School in April 2019.

 Andrew Dye, Winston-Salem Journal

An Appalachian State University student has reportedly died of complications from COVID-19, according to multiple media reports.

Media outlets in the Triad and in Boone identified the student as Chad Dorrill, 19, a sophomore who was majoring in exercise science. Dorrill had lived in Davidson County and graduated from Ledford High School in 2019.

The Watauga Democrat newspaper, citing a friend of the student, reported on its website that Dorrill died Monday night at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

The Boone news outlet also reported that Dorrill had seemed very tired over the past two weeks but was otherwise healthy.

Media reports are based on a Facebook post by the Piedmont Pacers, a former amateur basketball team based in Kernersville on which Dorrill played. That post is no longer published, and Appalachian State University has not confirmed Dorrill's death. A university spokeswoman did not immediately return an email Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear Tuesday when or where Dorrill contracted the coronavirus.

In a statement reported by several media outlets, Davidson County Schools Superintendent Emily Lipe said Dorrill was an all-conference basketball player at Ledford and had gone to Appalachian State to become a physical therapist.

Appalachian State has 159 active cases of COVID-19 among its students, according to the university's COVID-19 dashboard, and has recorded 628 cases among students, employees and contract workers since late March. Dorrill's death is believed to be the first connected to COVID-19 among Appalachian State students or employees.

Contact John Newsom at (336) 373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.​

