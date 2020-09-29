Appalachian State student reportedly dies of COVID-19 complications

An Appalachian State University student has reportedly died of complications from COVID-19, according to multiple media reports.

Media outlets in the Triad and in Boone identified the student as Chad Dorrill, 19, a sophomore who was majoring in exercise science. Dorrill had lived in Davidson County and graduated from Ledford High School in 2019.

The Watauga Democrat newspaper, citing a friend of the student, reported on its website that Dorrill died Monday night at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

The Boone news outlet also reported that Dorrill had seemed very tired over the past two weeks but was otherwise healthy.