Area school districts split on masking protocols as new school year approaches

In an announcement to students and staff in Mount Airy City Schools, Superintendent Kim Morrison said masking will allow more students to stay in school. Updated guidance from North Carolina says that students who are properly masked and showing no symptoms of COVID-19 don’t have to quarantine if they come into close contact with someone exposed to the virus. Last year, that person may have been looking at 10 to 14 days of quarantine.

“This will drastically reduce the number of times students and families are impacted by quarantine,” Morrison wrote.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Other rural districts in the area, including those in Davie, Yadkin, Stokes and Wilkes counties have all decided to go mask-optional. Each of these counties is experiencing a high level of community transmission of COVID-19, according to the CDC.

Davidson County Schools will be mask-optional while Thomasville City Schools and Lexington City Schools will require masks to start the year.

Local Catholic schools have taken a split approach. Our Lady of Mercy Catholic School, which serves students in K-8, said in a message to its community that it will require masks.

Principal Sister Geri Rogers wrote that the school has some students, teachers and staff with compromised health conditions.