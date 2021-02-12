As COVID-19 cases rise at Wake Forest, students protest temporary housing arrangements

Wake Forest students took to the main road that runs next to campus Friday to protest how the university is handling students who might have been exposed to COVID-19.

About 70 students — all in masks and generally standing at least six feet apart — flanked Wake Forest's University Parkway entrance on a cold, damp afternoon for about an hour. Most held handmade signs with messages such as "Stop putting COVID in our halls," "No policies that spread disease" and "Wake is putting us in danger." Every few minutes, passing motorists honked their horns in apparent solidarity.

As COVID-19 has swept through the Wake Forest campus since the first of the month — new cases after just three weeks of spring semester classes have already surpassed the total from the fall — students say they oppose the university's new quarantine policies, especially the temporary use of unoccupied dorm rooms and apartment bedrooms for students who have to be quarantined.

Though the university contends the quarantine-in-place arrangement is medically sound, students said it could endanger the health of other students who have tried hard to stay safe during the pandemic. Even worse, some students said at Friday's rally, they didn't give their consent before temporary new roommates appeared at their doors and started sharing bathrooms and common areas.