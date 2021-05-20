'As if being Black at Wake Forest isn't already hard enough.' Petition calls on university to reconsider new building name.

On May 7th 2021, Wake Forest University announced its plans to rename Wingate Hall. Wingate Hall was previously named after Wake Forest's 4th president Washington Manly Wingate who held the position from 1853-1862. Under his management, our institution sold 16 enslaved people at an auction on May 7th, 1860. Our institution sold human beings like animals and Wingate let it happen. Due to this egregious act, the hall should be renamed. The administration decided that the best replacement for "Wingate Hall" would be "May 7, 1860 Hall". A memorialization of the day that Wake Forest University sold Black people like property.

Wake has been trying to do more to acknowledge its role in the use of enslaved people in our institution's history. While this is a good thing in theory, this decision is not the way to move forward. As a student of color at Wake, I am not looking for a reminder of the day people that looked like my family and me were bought and sold in such an inhumane and disgusting manner. By deciding to name the Hall after the date Wingate allowed the sale to take place, administration is memorializing the exact reason they decided to take his name down in the first place. The administration is putting up a constant reminder of racial trauma for Black Wake Forest students as if being Black at Wake Forest isn't already hard enough. The administration thinks they are acknowledging what happened, perhaps they even think they're memorializing those people our institution treated as subhuman. I can say with confidence that, if this was their goal, they have failed.