'As if being Black at Wake Forest isn't already hard enough.' Petition calls on university to reconsider new building name.

Some Wake Forest University students and alumni are coming out against the new name of a campus building.
A rising senior at the private Winston-Salem university is circulating an online petition calling for Wake Forest to reconsider the new name of the former Wingate Hall, which was named for a past president of the institution who also was a slaveholder.
The university earlier this month announced a new name for the building in an attempt to address its antebellum history. Wingate Hall would be renamed May 7, 1860 Hall to commemorate the date when the college sold 16 enslaved persons.
Students and alumni of color said Wake Forest should name the building instead for a prominent Black graduate of the university or a notable Black person from Winston-Salem's history.
"By deciding to name the hall after the date Wingate allowed the sale to take place, administration is memorializing the exact reason they decided to take his name down in the first place," the petition states. "Administration is putting up a constant reminder of racial trauma for Black Wake Forest students as if being Black at Wake Forest isn't already hard enough."
The petition, started Wednesday at the website change.org, had 676 signatures as of 12:45 p.m. Thursday.
Wingate Hall, adjacent to Wait Chapel and home of the Wake Forest School of Divinity, was named for the institution's fourth president. Washington Manly Wingate led what was then known as Wake Forest College from 1853 to 1862, when it closed because of the Civil War, and again from 1866 until he died in 1879. The college was located outside of Raleigh at the time. It moved to its current Winston-Salem campus in 1956.
Wingate owned slaves, like his three predecessors at Wake Forest College, according to a university biography. He also was Wake Forest president when, in 1860, it sold 16 enslaved men, women and children bequeathed to the college. Wake Forest used the $10,718 in proceeds from the sale to establish its first endowment.
The building name change at Wake Forest has affected another private North Carolina University. Wingate University — also named for Washington Manly Wingate — said shortly after Wake Forest's announcement it's reconsidering its own history after discovering its namesake's slaveholding past.
Wingate University was founded in 1896. The university says neither Washington Manly Wingate nor proceeds from any sale of enslaved persons played any role in the establishment of the Union County institution.
The full text of the petition urging Wake Forest to reconsider the name of May 7, 1860 Hall:
On May 7th 2021, Wake Forest University announced its plans to rename Wingate Hall. Wingate Hall was previously named after Wake Forest's 4th president Washington Manly Wingate who held the position from 1853-1862. Under his management, our institution sold 16 enslaved people at an auction on May 7th, 1860. Our institution sold human beings like animals and Wingate let it happen. Due to this egregious act, the hall should be renamed. The administration decided that the best replacement for "Wingate Hall" would be "May 7, 1860 Hall". A memorialization of the day that Wake Forest University sold Black people like property.
Wake has been trying to do more to acknowledge its role in the use of enslaved people in our institution's history. While this is a good thing in theory, this decision is not the way to move forward. As a student of color at Wake, I am not looking for a reminder of the day people that looked like my family and me were bought and sold in such an inhumane and disgusting manner. By deciding to name the Hall after the date Wingate allowed the sale to take place, administration is memorializing the exact reason they decided to take his name down in the first place. The administration is putting up a constant reminder of racial trauma for Black Wake Forest students as if being Black at Wake Forest isn't already hard enough. The administration thinks they are acknowledging what happened, perhaps they even think they're memorializing those people our institution treated as subhuman. I can say with confidence that, if this was their goal, they have failed.
The hall should instead celebrate black excellence by replacing the name "Wingate" with the name of a notable black alum, the name of a notable black figure from Wake Forest or Winston-Salem history or something else of the sort. Do not memorialize the repulsive manner with which our institution used to treat black people, celebrate the black excellence in our community in place of that racist's name. The events of May 7, 1860 should be acknowledged by our institution, but this is not the way to do it. Let students of color on campus assist with finding a solution to this problem by being an active part of replacing the proposed name. Show us that administration cares about Black Wake students by listening to this petition and taking action.
