At West Forsyth, students lead a candidate meet-and-greet

From critical race theory to teacher compensation, the 18 candidates for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education who spoke at a meet-and-greet at West Forsyth High School on Wednesday touched on all sorts of hot topics.

The students who lined up in the back of Harold Simpson Gymnasium aren't old enough to vote, but they were among the most attentive listeners at the event.

They may get graded on what they heard, after all.

The students, all members of Emily Corey's Seminar Civics class at West Forsyth, planned and organized the meet-and-greet. They sent out invitations to all 28 candidates, came up with the format, made the programs and essentially ran the show.

A reporter and photographer from CNN were on hand to film a segment that will be featured on a larger story about school board races across the country. Their piece will be part of a package on the network's website next week.

Over the last few years, the work of school boards has come under more intense scrutiny because of such issues as masking and how racial history is taught.

Locally, 28 candidates are running for school board in Tuesday's primary, the highest number of candidates to run in recent history.

In Corey's class, students have been talking about local races, including school board.

"We talk about current events every day, including local issues," Corey said. "We tell them, 'This is your community. These elections will shape what your next two years (at West Forsyth) will look like.'"

The students in Seminar Civics class are sophomores.

Social studies teacher Kirsten Russ started student-led candidate forums for Clemmons municipal candidates about 10 years ago. Students weren't in classrooms for the most recent Clemmons election in 2021 so no forum was held.

With students now back in the classroom, the opportunity came to be host to an event with school board candidates, Russ said.

"This is community connection and civics participation," Russ said. "What better to connect with the community than meet the leaders?"

Claire Reinthaler said the class was excited to plan the event.

"It's a good way to apply what we've learned about civics to real life," she said.

Each school board candidate spoke for about 90 seconds. Afterward, they spread out in the gym and talked to people as they approached.

Rylan Santos took in all the speeches and noted he was most interested in candidates who expressed enthusiasm.

"The more lively and spunky speeches caught my eye," he said. "They were all great messages."

Corey said the class will have a debriefing session where they will talk about some of the differences in the candidates' messages. The students will take the lead on the discussion, she said.

The class will also follow how Tuesday's election turns out.

"Now that I know their names," Reinthaler said, "I want to see who the voters favored."

