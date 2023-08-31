Atkins, Reagan and West Forsyth high schools are among the top 100 public high schools in the state, according to U.S. News & World Report’s annual ranking released Monday.

The ranking lists Atkins as No. 28 in the state, followed by Reagan at No. 41 and West Forsyth at No. 62. They are the only three in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools to crack the top 100.

The Early College of Guilford was ranked as the No. 1 public high school in the state and country.

The report looks at six factors, including college readiness, graduation rate and the performance of Black, Hispanic and low-income students on state assessment tests.