Be kind, cherish moments: Walkertown seniors share parting words to classmates

Kayleigh Holmes recalled going to elementary school and being told by a teacher that she was a member of the class of 2022.

"When she said it, it seemed so far away," Holmes, the senior class president, told her classmates at Walkertown High School's graduation on Friday at Joel Coliseum. "But here we are, about to start the rest of our lives."

The journey to graduation was not an easy one for the 144 seniors at Walkertown. Three of their high school years were marked in one way or another by COVID-19.

The pandemic disrupted the way they went to school, participated in extracurricular activities and hung out with friends.

But as a few speakers noted at the graduation, the pandemic also imbued them with a sense of perseverance.

"COVID uprooted high school, but in the midst of it, not all has been lost," said Tristan Moore, the class valedictorian. She offered a few life lessons that she has learned over the last year.

She recalled what it felt like applying to colleges and checking the box "other" when it came to listing her race. Moore, who is bi-racial, said the description of herself as an "other" gave her pause. After some thought, she realized it was something she could embrace, that she was unique.

"Be the handwritten note in a world of text message," Moore said.

Moore, who is going to UNC Chapel Hill, urged her classmates to live in the moment.

"In the blink of an eye, lives can change. I mean, come on, we're living in a pandemic. We may have to adapt to our surroundings as things change rapidly," Moore said.

Jadyn Inman, the class salutatorian, talked about the relationships she formed at Walkertown that helped her survive a year that included the death of her mother, Alecia Inman.

"Cherish what you have while you have it," said Inman, her voice occasionally choking with emotion. "Memories and experiences are more important than anything else you'll ever find so relish in the moment."

Inman, who plans to study cosmetology, asked her classmates to be kind and "use words impactfully."

After the ceremony finished, Christopher Thorns joined his family outside, patiently posing for a slew of photos.

He said he'll miss his friends.

"The friends and the memories you make over time, that's something you'll never forget, said Thorns, who is headed to North Carolina Central University.

Daniel Staley said his favorite thing about high school was being with friends and playing baseball for the Wolfpack.

Though COVID interrupted his high-school career, Staley said he got through it by trying to stay positive.

"You gotta keep fighting on. Teachers were a big help, and everybody came together through the tough times," said Staley who plans to play baseball at Lenoir Community College in Kinston. "You move on and have fun with it."

Graduation continues this weekend with four commencements on Saturday and three on Sunday.

