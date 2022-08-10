Beginning teachers get rousing welcome at all-day orientation in Winston-Salem

Administrators and leaders with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools greeted beginning teachers Wednesday with a welcoming ceremony that included balloons, pom-poms and oldies blasting from the speakers. One song that was apropos given the current staffing shortages: The Jackson 5's "I Want You Back."

About 145 beginning teachers will launch their careers when school starts back on Aug. 29. They come at a time when the school district is scrambling to find enough teachers for their classrooms, a scenario playing out across the country.

The school district is expected to have 98 unfilled teaching positions by the start of the school year, Chief Human Resources Officer Leslie Alexander told the school board on Tuesday.

Wednesday's beginning teacher orientation started with lots of fanfare, with smiling, dancing staff members cheering the teachers as they walked under a balloon arch into the Education Building on Bethania Station Road.

Some of the teachers looked embarrassed by all the fuss; others loved it.

"It was amazing. I couldn't stop smiling," said Adriana Evans, a recent graduate of UNC Greensboro.

Evans will teach seventh-grade science at Northwest Middle School. She decided to become a teacher as a young person growing up in Vance County.

Her goal is to incorporate life skills into her science instruction.

"In most mission statements and school visions, they say they want to create a responsible citizen. So how do you that?" Evans said.

James Morris will be move into a teaching role at Parkland High School after working as an assistant in-school suspension teacher for several years in Guilford County Schools.

"There's more growth here for me," Morris said. "There's a little nervousness considering I'll be in a new environment that will take some getting used to."

The all-day orientation introduces beginning teachers to all facets of the school district.

Superintendent Tricia McManus delivered something akin to a pep talk, welcoming the new teachers to what she called "the greatest profession on earth" because of the lasting impact it can have on children.

"You may work with a grump next door. You may have a micro-managing principal at some point. That's no fun," McManus said. "You're going to face challenges along this journey, but I can tell you they are nothing compared to the rewards you'll face along this journey."