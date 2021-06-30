Bill for schools to go mask-less put on hold

Krawiec said she agreed with that assessment.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools doesn’t have a specific comment on the pending legislation, spokesman Brent Campbell said on June 23.

“What I can say is we will always consult and collaborate with state and local health officials to provide the best guidelines and regulations possible that keep student and staff health and safety at the forefront.”

Rep. David Willis, R-Union, said during the June 23 House floor debate that “it’s time to give them the opportunity to take off the masks, to return to class as normal, and to get into a position where they can start to rebuild the confidence and the camaraderie that they’ve had with their friends, with their classmates, and with their teachers, and to rebuild those relationships, to overcome the obstacles that we have put on them over the past year.”

Rep. Susan Fisher, D-Buncombe, cited concerns that bill sponsors may be minimizing the current statewide presence of COVID-19, including in school settings.

Fisher suggested the best way to help students is for the legislature to provide funding for more school nurses and counselors.

Current status