Bill to stagger school board elections clears House, heads to Senate

A bill that would stagger elections to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education passed the N.C. House of Representatives on Wednesday and will now come before the Senate.

Sponsored by Forsyth Reps. Donny Lambeth and Lee Zachary, the bill proposes that the top vote getters in the three voting districts that make up the school board would serve four-year terms, while those getting lower vote totals would serve two-year terms, starting with the 2022 election. Those serving two-year terms would be up for re-election in 2024, and the highest vote getters would be up for re-election in 2026.

As it is now, all nine seats on the school board are up for election at the same time every four years, setting up a situation where voters could elect nine new members, potentially disrupting the board's continuity.

Lambeth, a former chairman of the local school board, said staggering elections makes sense.

"I always thought it was bad policy to be elected and re-elected at the same time," Lambeth told a House committee earlier in the day.

Of the state's 115 school districts, only Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, Wake County Schools and Person County Schools elected all board members at the same time.