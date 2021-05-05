Bill to stagger school board elections moves through House

A bill that would stagger the terms of members of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education has cleared another legislative hurdle.

Sponsored by Reps. Donny Lambeth and Lee Zachary, House Bill 353 received a favorable report from the Local Government committee on Wednesday and now moves to the House Election Law and Campaign Finance Reform committee.

Started as a local bill that would only affect the local school district, Wake County was added to the bill Tuesday. Local bills can't be vetoed by Gov. Roy Cooper.

In introducing the bill Wednesday, Lambeth said 112 of the state's 115 school boards have staggered election cycles. WS/FCS, Wake County and Person County are the other three.

The Wake County Board of Education passed a resolution on Tuesday asking the General Assembly to stagger its terms, expand them from two-year to four-year terms and move election from even-numbered to odd-numbered years.

In Forsyth, the bill proposes that the top vote getters in the three voting districts that make up the board would serve four-year terms, while those getting lower vote totals would serve two-year terms in the 2022 election. Those serving two-year terms would be up for re-election in 2024, and the highest vote getters would be up for re-election in 2026.